Danielle Knudson Strikes A Sexy Pose On Her Knees While Topless

Danielle Knudson gave fans a sneak peek into her latest photoshoot with Diesel, and so far it seems like a huge hit. The image showed Danielle posing on her knees while topless. She wore bright, red brief-style bottoms and white thigh-high socks with three black horizontal stripes. The model placed her hands on either side of her neck and censored her chest with her arms.

She arched her back slightly and tilted her head to the right. Danielle also wore her hair down in loose waves and gave a sultry look. She posed in front of a mirror, which gave fans a closer look at her outfit from a different angle. Behind her, you could see a row of binders on two shelves, along with a water bottle and other miscellaneous items on the table.

In addition, you could spot plastic tubs and random objects that were on the floor behind the model in the mirror reflection.

Fans stopped by with a wide range of comments.

“Tattoo meaning?” asked a follower, who noticed a tattoo on the model’s right side.

“Yesss more shoots like this!” exclaimed another.

Someone else added, “Love the socks.”

“Creatively good,” applauded a fan.

Knudson’s recent photos have mostly shown her in swimwear or going nude. With that being said, she shared a photo of herself in a black dress a week or so ago, as she commemorated a successful Miami Swim Week.

The photo showed Danielle smiling widely as she posed outside on some steps, as she threw her right arm into the air. She wore her hair down in curls and held a Chanel clutch in her left hand. Her dress hugged her curves and appeared to be strapless.

Both photos in the set showed her in a similar pose, as she accessorized with bracelets on her right wrist. She completed the look with a pair of strappy black sandals and posed in front of a large, potted plant. The reflection in the doors behind her revealed palm trees and high-rise buildings.

Danielle’s followers complimented the model on many different points.

“That dress is Perfect [sic] on you,” raved a fan.

Another added, “Luv [sic] the shoes. Dress and bag.”

Others made more sweeping comments about Knudson.

“The most beautiful model in the world,” declared an Instagram user.

A different user said, “Absolutly [sic] gorgeous and awesome.”

“This is so dreamy! Amazing,” added another.