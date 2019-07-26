Haley Kalil Struts Down The Runway In A Minuscule Tiger Print Bikini In New Video

Haley Kalil recently hit the runway during Miami Swim Week. She is now sharing the moment with her Instagram followers in a sizzling new post that is nearly impossible to ignore.

The new addition to the 26-year-old’s feed was shared on Friday, July 26, and included a video of one of the several times that she hit the stage for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s annual Swim Search runway show earlier this month. This marked her third year overall participating in the event. This particular strut down the catwalk saw the bombshell showing off her incredible figure in a seriously skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination — and her 273,000 followers certainly did not mind the NSFW display.

Haley sent pulses racing in a trendy tiger print two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The beginning of the short social media clip saw her walking down towards the camera to show off the front side of her look, which consisted of a barely-there triangle-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The minuscule cups of the number provided for a seriously busty display, flashing an insane amount of cleavage that nearly spilled out of the piece from every angle.

The matching bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque than the top, and did very little to cover her long, toned legs. Its thin waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs, which were the star of the show until she turned to make her way back up the runway. The 180 revealed the daring thong style of Haley’s bikini bottoms that exposed her curvy booty in its entirety, much to the delight of her audience.

One glance at the steamy post explains exactly why it racked up over 9,000 views after just 25 minutes of going live on Instagram. It also racked up more than 3,000 likes, and dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote, while another called her a “masterpiece.”

“Perfect body, could wear anything but that bikini is beautiful on you,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Haley has shared snaps from her trips down the runway. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another shot from the bikini-clad fashion show to Instagram yesterday that saw her in a sexy blue two-piece, and included a powerful message to her haters that resonated extremely well with her fans.