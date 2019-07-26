Taryn Manning Shares Troubling Post ‘Crying For Help’ After Cyber Attacks

Actress Taryn Manning gave her fans a fright after sharing a lengthy Instagram post yesterday about why she would not be attending the Orange is the New Black Season 7 premiere.

The post, which shows a behind-the-scenes photo of the Netflix show with Manning and her costars chatting, featured a long caption in which the Crossroads actress discussed missing the premiere. In addition, she explained that she’s scared due to cyber attacks.

“Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen,” Manning wrote.

“No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear. I tried to tell everyone. No one cared.”

“This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns,” the actress also said.

She also stated that her team of agents, managers and lawyers have not done anything to help her.

Lastly, she clarified that she is not suicidal but that she is crushed about her situation.

After publishing the post, Manning spoke with The Blast, revealing more about what’s happening to her.

In the interview, Manning said she is scared to travel and can no longer DJ. She claimed that her nine phones and six MacBooks have all been compromised by a cyber attacker.

The actress claimed that someone has targeted her online and can see her emails and warned listeners that there are many crimes that can be committed against a person online.

“I’m 40-years-old,” she said, continuing on to say that she has the tools, resources, money and the wherewithal to “know what’s happening to me and it’s still so awful, so violating.”

She went on to talk about how hard it’s been on her and how she wants to advocate for teenagers who are going through the same thing and my be suicidal because of it.

The latest season of Orange is the New Black is now available to stream on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.