Demi Rose Is All Legs & Cleavage As She Flaunts Insane Curves In White Bustier & Daisy Dukes

Demi Rose Mawby is once again showing off her killer curves on Instagram, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her sexy posts. On Friday, the gorgeous British model treated her massive following to a pair of sun-drenched beachside snaps that had Instagram scream, “Perfection.”

Fresh from her lavish vacation in Ibiza, Demi has now swapped the Spanish seascape for the Greek shoreline and is currently soaking up the sun in idyllic Mykonos. According to her Instagram Stories, the buxom brunette arrived on the sun-kissed shores of Mykonos only several hours ago, after jetting off to Greece earlier this morning. A couple of short videos uploaded to Demi’s Instagram Stories offered some splendid views of the island as seen from the airplane.

“Catch flights, not feelings,” Demi wittily captioned one of the clips.

The English beauty also posted a photo from Mykonos to her Instagram Stories, showing her fans a glimpse of the delicious lunch that she enjoyed soon after landing in Greece.

But it seems that the Instagram sensation did more than just savor some appetizing Greek cuisine on the picturesque, sun-kissed island. A pair of snapshots posted to her Instagram profile showed Demi doing what she does best – modeling a daring outfit as she enjoyed some fun on the beach.

Soon after touching down in Mykonos, Demi headed out for a stroll on the island’s majestic shoreline. The jaunt inevitably led her to the beach, where the brunette bombshell stopped to pose for a pair of sultry pics. Scantily clad and beautifully tanned, Demi showed off her spectacular hourglass curves as she sat down on the soft sand and gave a coquettishly charming smile to the camera.

Wearing nothing but a bustier-style white top and skimpy denim shorts, the 24-year-old hottie put her jaw-dropping figure on full display. In classic Demi Rose style, the stunning model showed off her generous décolletage in the low-cut top, unabashedly flashing her deep cleavage.

Boasting an outrageously plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps, the tight-fitting bustier could barely contain her bountiful curves. Demi gave fans a copious view of her busty assets, nearly risking a wardrobe malfunction as she spilled out of the revealing top.

At the same time, her snug Daisy Dukes called attention to her curvy hips, which were accentuated by the skintight garment. Likewise, her voluptuous thighs were also amply showcased, as the barefooted model flaunted her chiseled pins in the seductive snaps.

As expected, the new photos immediately caught the eye of Demi’s fans, racking up more than 31,000 within 10 minutes of having been posted. The steamy pics ended up garnering over 232,000 likes, in addition to a little shy of 1,600 comments, as compliments started pouring in almost as soon as the post went live.

“Sheesh!” read one message, trailed by a couple of fire emoji.

“Divine,” remarked a second Instagram user upon seeing Demi basking in the Greek sunshine.

“Ur [sic] smile is absolutely astounding,” noted a third person, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Reina hermosa,” one fan wrote in Spanish, in a message that translates as, “Beautiful queen.”

Another one of Demi’s Spanish-speaking fans took the time to pen a lengthier message of appreciation.

“You are not from this world. Your world is [Mount] Olympus and you honor us with your beauty,” they wrote in their native tongue, masterfully including a reference to the fabled home of the gods from Greek mythology.