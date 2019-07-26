Cindy Crawford Shows Off Fabulous Figure In ‘Summer Silhouette’ Snap

Cindy Crawford got a little creative on Friday with her latest Instagram update in a photo that captured the outline of her fantastic figure.

In the snap, the cover girl stood outside with the sun behind her while taking a photo of her shadow being cast on a walkway in front of her. The photo was taken outside and appeared to be near a dock near a body of water. While it is impossible to know exactly what Crawford was wearing, her shadow seemed to indicate she had on a cowboy hat and at a pair jeans or pants. Needless to say, the snap was sexy as the image accentuated her insane figure.

She captioned the Instagram photo “summer silhouette” and her fans were loving it.

“Legs for days,” one fan wrote.

“Even your shadow is beautiful,” said another.

Crawford, 53, incorporates exercise into her day to keep her figure in tip-top shape. In an interview with The Cut, she said her go-to workout consisted of 20 minutes of cardio followed by a weight session. Cardio can be anything from jumping on a trampoline to using a treadmill.

“I try to get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week. Then I do anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of old school lunges, weights, squats and bicep curls — it’s just stuff that I learned 30 years ago.”

She said her diet consisted of 80 percent good food, 80 percent of the time.

Wellness is important to Crawford. The model said that for her, wellness was all about balance. That meant a “balance between friends, family, philanthropy, me-time and work.”

The beauty also said that her definition of wellness has changed over the years. When she was younger, wellness meant more about how she looked and what size she wore. As she has aged, the supermodel said she focused more on doing healthy activities and not stressing when things do not go as planned.

When asked for her best wellness advice, she said people should listen to their instincts, adding that the most important thing was to find something — like a type of exercise — that worked for them.

“There is no one way, so find your one way,” she said, adding that her beauty secret is that there are no secrets.

“We all know: Get enough sleep, drink water, don’t smoke. We all know those things — the secret is doing it consistently,” she said.

Fans who want to keep up with Crawford can follow her Instagram account.