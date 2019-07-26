Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Summer Bod In Work Out Routine Video

Khloe showed off her revenge body in Instagram post.

Despite being on vacation, Khloe Kardashian isn’t taking a break from her intense workouts, reports People.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star shared a video of her impressive exercise routine with trainer Joel Bouraima on Instagram.

In the clip, the mother of one barely breaks a sweat doing elevated burpees with barbell plank rows. She is also seen squatting with 30 pound weights and using a resistance band to do treadmill side steps.

While exercising, the beautiful blond dons camo workout pants, a yellow sports bra and white sneakers. Both the pants and bra are from Khloe’s brand, Good American.

In the caption, the 35-year-old explained she posted the video because so many of her fans were curious about what she does to obtain her amazing physique. The television personality noted she did not film her ab routine or cardio warmup.

The reality star paired the clip with Kanye West’s song, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Her proud trainer shared the video on his Instagram stories.

“This is what @khloekardashian calls vacations,” he jokingly wrote.

Khloe has been on a fitness journey for the past four years. In 2015, True’s mom lost 40 pounds. During her pregnancy in 2018, Khloe did gain the weight back. However, through determination and a strict workout regimen, the television personality was able to shed the baby weight within five months.

“She’s lost 40 pounds,” said her trainer, Joel in September. “She’s back to right around where she was before the pregnancy. Now that she’s reached this point, she wants to lose more, to be fitter than she was before the pregnancy.”

Joel went on to state that Khloe’s intense workouts help her both physically and mentally.

View this post on Instagram KoKo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 22, 2019 at 5:43am PDT

“She’s very motivated,” he explained. “She’s proud of herself. And she uses workouts to feel better. If she feels bad, she does a workout, and boom! She feels better.”

Fans were floored by Khloe’s video.

“I love it Khloe. Work it girl,” a fan wrote.

“Started my own personal revenge body. Might take more than a year, but I’m determined! Thank you for inspiring me,” said a different commenter.

Loading...

Khloe seemed thrilled that she has inspired others to get fit. She responded to numerous comments, giving her fans encouragement.

In the comment section, Khloe also revealed she works out for an hour-and-a-half, five to six times a week.

To see more of Khloe, be sure to watch this upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.