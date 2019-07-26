Jordyn Woods Flashes Abs In Skin-Tight Crop Top & Shorts

Jordyn Woods is showing off her curves in her latest social media post.

On Friday, Woods took to her Instagram account to flaunt her hourglass figure in a racy new photograph.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen wearing a metallic gray crop top that boasts only one strap. The top puts Woods’s ample bust, toned arms, and flat belly on full display.

Woods adds a pair of skin-tight, matching gray shorts. The high-waisted bottoms flaunt her curvy backside and long, lean legs.

Woods has her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and styled in straight strands that fall over her shoulder. She also rocks a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes and pink eye shadow.

Woods adds a shimmering glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink color on her pouty lips. She also accessorizes with some gold bangle bracelets on her wrist, a gold chain and pendant around her neck, gold rings on her fingers, and some black sneakers on her feet.

In one photo, Woods’s small tattoo on the side of her calf is in plain sight as she models the ensemble for the brand SECNDNTURE.

According to Hollywood Life, fans may remember that Woods used to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend. However, the pair had a falling out after Woods allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, earlier this year.

This week, Woods was spotted out with another one of Kardashian’s exes, James Harden. Sources now claim that even though the pair looked flirty, James has no time for a relationship due to his hectic basketball career.

“James is all about basketball. He enjoys spending most of his time practicing for the upcoming season. He is 100% devoted to basketball and the Houston Rockets, and doesn’t have any time for a relationship with anyone right now — including Jordyn. Though it looked like it, they didn’t really hang out at the club the other night and have no plans to hang out again or set up a date. There are no sparks between the two romantically; they’re nothing more than acquaintances.. They are definitely not dating,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods’s life following the cheating scandal and falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family by following the model on her social media accounts.