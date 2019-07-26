Kim Kardashian Shares Graphic Cleavage Video Of Shocking Sunburn: ‘I’ve Got To Fix This’

Kim Kardashian has shared some graphic and rather shocking footage of herself. On Friday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram with close-up photos and videos of her upper body. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared her usual glowing self with a beautifully made-up face, but this update wasn’t focusing on the star’s bronzed and contoured cheekbones. Kim’s chest was fully burned from the sun.

Kim’s update opened up with a video showing fans her sunburned cleavage. The KKW Beauty founder was clad in a tight sleeveless tank top in tans – sadly, however, the assets being contained hadn’t quite hit the tanning mark. The mother of four’s chest was a bright shade of red with fans also seeing white skin that had likely been shielded from the sun by clothing.

Kim wasn’t alone in the video. A makeup artist at her side was applying the star’s KKW Beauty body products in an effort to exert some damage control. Kim spoke into the camera to announce the transformative process fans were about to view, although she did sound a touch desperate to get the situation sorted fast.

“I’ve got to….fix this,” Kim said with the final words uttered in a whisper.

Kim also posted before and after pictures manifesting the results of her body makeup. The photos showed Kim’s reddened chest appearing completely transformed following the KKW Beauty products having been applied.

When it comes to promoting her best-selling cosmetics line, Kim is a total pro. This reality star may come with fans accusing her of being shallow or dim-witted, but the brains behind this woman’s business are a serious deal. Kim’s update might have bravely shown the star’s chest in its burned state, but it doubled up as killer promo for her brand.

Kim has, indeed, proven very creative when it comes to advertising KKW Beauty. Just recently, the star got her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell to partake in a video showing the glossy effects of Kim’s latest body makeup drop. The 85-year-old’s veined hands were seen in before-and-after footage as her granddaughter’s products were applied.

Working as a family seems to be a key component of the Kardashian-Jenner business mentality. This close-knit clan is known for loving one another and being supportive in each other’s business ventures. Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner recently launched her beauty brand Kylie Skin. Promo for Kylie Skin has included mother Kris Jenner and Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi. Khloe Kardashian has also featured in promos for Kylie Skin.

Kim has 144 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her account.