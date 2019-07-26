Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’: Spoilers: Gabi Shocks Stefan With Her Latest Idea

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, July 26 reveal that there will be tons of drama to end the week in Salem, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of it.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) comes up with an idea for she and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) to combat Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Gabi will reveal that she and Stefan should get married, and soon, in order to show a united front as well as keep Gabi from testifying against Stefan should his kidnapping case go to trial.

As viewers will remember, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), has been pretending to be Nicole wearing an elaborate mask and wig. She and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) kidnapped Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and put them in the secret room underneath the DiMera mansion.

Kristen then threatened the pair and told them that if they didn’t frame Xander and Stefan for their kidnappings that she would hurt them and those that they loved most.

Now, Stefan is trying to find a way out of the legal mess he’s been sucked into, and things aren’t going well. Perhaps Gabi’s plan will work.

Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) catches his wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) committing a shocking act of betrayal.

Jack wants to take Dr. Rolf’s serum and get his memory back, and Eve is pretending to be on board with the plan. However, she’s tricking her husband into believing he’s getting the serum so that his memories won’t return, and she doesn’t have to worry about losing him to his former wife, and love of his life, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

However, when Jack finds out Eve’s plan, he’ll be furious and reveal that he plans to divorce her. It seems like it is only a matter of time before Jack and Jen are together again.

Elsewhere in Salem, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will try to help Haley Chen (Thia Megia). Haley has been struggling with PTSD since she nearly died in the fire at the Horton cabin, which was set by Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), and Tripp will want to help her work through the issues.

Meanwhile, Kristen will seek out someone from her past when she needs a friend.

Days of Our Lives fans can see all the action when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.