Is Ramona Singer Getting Fired From ‘RHONY’ Ahead Of Season 12?

Could Ramona Singer be in jeopardy of losing her apple ahead of the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City?

Singer has been facing rumors of a potential exit from the Bravo TV series but those rumors aren’t true, according to a report from Hollywood Life on July 25. In fact, the reality star is not in jeopardy of losing her role nor is she in jeopardy of being demoted.

“Despite any rumors, Ramona Singer is not on the chopping block at all for next season of RHONY,” an insider revealed. “Production loves that she’s dating and not afraid to show it and that she’s hot and fun and young at heart; that’s really the vibe they are going for.”

The outlet went on to reveal that Singer was recently caught flirting with some younger men in The Hamptons, the location of her vacation home. As fans well know, Singer has been single for years since her messy split from ex-husband Mario, who she caught cheating on her with socialite Kasey Dexter years ago.

The insider went on to reveal that Singer wasn’t afraid to speak her mind to her co-stars and looks better than some of them, even though she’s much older at 62.

Singer is the only cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City who has appeared on the series in a full-time role on each of its 11 seasons.

During the three-part reunion special for The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer was seen butting heads with LuAnn de Lesseps, who she accused of drinking after her two stints in rehab. Although de Lesseps denied her claims, Singer insisted that she believed de Lesseps was hiding her drinking from the cast.

After watching her co-star voice her concerns, de Lesseps shared her thoughts with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that she was particularly hurt by Singer’s comments. That is because a lot of things that were said were immediately believed by people who watch the show.

“She doesn’t get any better at it in the third reunion episode and you are going to see that,” de Lesseps added of Singer. “It just looks [she is] really hateful and not supportive as a woman. For a woman who claims to support women, she is not very supportive.”

To see more of Singer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.