Romee Strijd Gets Flirty In Lingerie While Eating Tangerines

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd shared a new photo of herself rocking lingerie.

The model was spotted in a gray bra and matching bottoms, both from the VS brand. As she puckered her lips while smiling, her toned midriff was on full display. Romee held a tangerine in her left hand as she held a slice of the fruit in her right hand, using it like a monocle in front of her eye. Strijd’s hair was worn down in a heavy left part, and she accessorized with bracelets and rings.

The model’s makeup looked very natural, and included glossy eyeshadow and lipstick. The photo had a flirty vibe, thanks to her playful pose and smile. Behind her, you could see a plush outdoor couch.

“Omg [sic] romee how are you this beautiful,” asked a fan, while another joked, “What more does a woman need? lol?”

“Romee…Your [sic] sweeter than that Orange,” noted another follower.

On the other hand, female fans had something to say about her rock-hard abs and toned body.

“Your abs is [sic] all i aspire in life,” said a follower, while someone else declared, “this picture made me go to the gym.”

On the other hand, Romee’s second-newest Instagram post revealed that she was heading out of her home country of the Netherlands, en route to New York. Before she got on the plane, however, she stopped to take a snap of her outfit and hair, which left her fans clicking on the like button more than 388,000 times.

Strijd’s outfit consisted of a black crop top and sweats. The black with white pants were featured diagonal stripes down the front. She completed the look with bright, white sneakers and large, oversized sunglasses. Her hair flowed down around her shoulders, and she placed her right hand on her suitcase handle. It looked like she was caught mid-stride, as she placed her right foot in front for the shot.

Behind her, you could see the departures sign at the airport, as she stood on the other side of the street by a crosswalk. The photo was geotagged the Amsterdam Airport.

Many of her fans couldn’t help but leave comments about her look.

“Where are the bottoms and top from?” asked a fan, whose question was later echoed by many others.

“Love the travel look,” added someone else, while someone wondered, “How can you look like that while traveling???”

Others focused on sending Romee good vibes for her trip.

“Have a pleasant flight and happy landings LUVS,” gushed a fan.