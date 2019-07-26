WWE Rumors: Saudi Arabia Keeps Asking For Dead Superstars To Appear At Upcoming WWE Events

They love their wrestling, but they aren't quite up to date on everything.

In the last couple of years, there have been three WWE events in Saudi Arabia, but there are many more on the way. The Kingdom signed a 10-year deal with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world for huge events designed specifically for them and the fans. While the events usually result in WWE bringing in some of their bigger names, those in Saudi Arabia keep asking for even more and that includes dead superstars.

When it comes to the events in Saudi Arabia, there are truly some big moments that end up happening on them. Hulk Hogan was the host of one of the events while D-Generation X and the Brothers of Destruction reformed to face off against one another.

At WWE Super ShowDown just last month, Goldberg wrestled his first match in years and faced off against The Undertaker for the first-time ever as reported by The Inquisitr. It is obvious that WWE wants to impress Saudi Arabia and make their investment worth it, but some requests simply can’t be filled.

As of this writing, the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia has not been confirmed, but it is likely going to happen in early November. Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra is reporting that Saudi Arabia is making some outlandish requests and looking to get deceased superstars to appear.

According to a source in #WWE, the Saudi’s are continuing to ask the company to book dead wrestlers on their shows (obviously not realizing they’re dead). The latest requests – Eddie Guerrero, Big Boss Man and Macho Man Randy Savage with Miss Elizabeth. — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) July 26, 2019

Obviously, those in Saudi Arabia who are in charge of organizing the WWE events simply do not realize that these superstars are dead. No one in their right mind would ask for a deceased person to appear anywhere as they absolutely know it isn’t possible.

For wrestling fans, though, it is interesting to see the list of names that those in Saudi Arabia are asking for as they have all been dead for quite some time. Not only that, but the list of their most recent requests include superstars who died at all different times.

Big Boss Man/Ray Traylor – Died September 22, 2004

Macho Man Randy Savage – Died May 20, 2011

Miss Elizabeth – Died May 1, 2003

Eddie Guerrero – Died November 13, 2005

Loading...

Of course, those in The Kingdom won’t make these requests public but behind closed doors to WWE. That being said, only rumors and speculative reports can tell who else they may have asked about.

WWE

Any and all old-school wrestling fans would love to see any of those superstars alive and well again and back on television.

Each of the names from Saudi Arabia’s most recent requests are those which hit hardcore wrestling fans very hard. The four names are those of superstars who all died long before their time should have been up, and they are truly missed by millions. WWE is going to do whatever they can to make the Saudi Arabia events a success, but they can’t work miracles, such as granting appearances by dead superstars.