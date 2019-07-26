Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Skintight Workout Gear

Khloe Kardashian was spotted showing off her famous figure in Beverly Hills this week, and she was sure to get pulses racing in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she hit the gym looking comfortable and casual for a workout session.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted sporting a pair of gray, ombre leggings, which flaunted Khloe’s lean legs and curvy backside.

She donned a matching gray camouflage sports bra that put her ample cleavage on full display and wore a lighter gray top, which revealed her tiny waist. She added a silver metallic jacket over top of the ensemble.

Kardashian wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a baby pink color on her pouty lips.

Khloe accessorized the look by wearing a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses, a dainty chain around her neck, and a pair of white-and-black sneakers. She also had light pink polish on her long fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been judged for her looks and her body a lot in her life. She’s even been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. However, her trainer and friend, Luke Milton, is putting those rumors to rest, revealing that Khloe achieved her toned body through hard work and exercise.

“She’s extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she’s extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym,” said Milton, a former soccer player, per Pop Culture.

The outlet goes on to reveal that Kardashian previously dished on her workout routine, claiming that she loves to do boxing in order to stay healthy and reduce stress.

Khloe also says that she does a lot of metabolic circuit training, which includes lifting weights and doing cardio intervals in between sets.

Kardashian also says that she likes to do strength training by focusing on a different part of her body each day in order to get a balanced and complete workout for her frame every week.

Back in 2014, the reality star was accused of having butt implants. She denied the rumors and said she would take it as a compliment since she worked so hard at the gym to achieve the results she wanted.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.