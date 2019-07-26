Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Insane Figure In Revealing Orange One-Piece In New Photos

Candice Swanepoel is rocking another bathing suit on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The latest skin-baring snaps of the Victoria’s Secret Angel were shared to the social media platform on Friday, July 26, and have quickly gained recognition from her 13.5 million followers. The sizzling upload included not one, but two eye-catching shots of the babe flaunting her incredible figure on the beach, with a cloudless blue sky and large palm tress providing a breathtaking background. No geotag was included in the post, but the caption did include an emoji of the Brazilian flags — though Candice’s fans seemed too captivated by her jaw-dropping display to be bothered by the actual location of the shots.

The 30-year-old sent pulses racing in a daring orange one-piece from her own swimwear line Tropic of C that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. Its halter-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out thanks to the large cut-out design that spanned the entire length of its bodice, putting her enviably flat midsection and rock hard abs completely on display.

Its lower-half was equally as revealing, if not more, thanks to its dangerously high-cut design that hardly provided any coverage to her famous curves. A swipe to the second photo included in the upload offered a full-length look at the South African bombshell and her long, toned legs as she stood with the sand in her toes. Two dainty ties on the waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing even more eyes to the glimpse at her curvy booty.

Candice wore a trendy anklet for a unique flair for her beach day look, as well as a pair of round sunglasses to shade her eyes from the sun. She wore her blonde locks down, covering them with a floppy, patterned bucket hat that covered up some of her face, though her striking features were still very much noticeable.

Fans of the lingerie model went wild for the sexy new addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 21,000 likes within just 15 minutes of going live to the platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens have already flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her steamy display.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that the model was “perfection.”

Loading...

“You’re such a pretty woman!” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Candice has shown off her figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently shared another sizzling shot that saw her rocking a minuscule bandeau top and curve-hugging skirt that left an insane amount of her bronzed skin completely on display, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.