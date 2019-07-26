Lizzo Says She’d Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’ But Only Under One Very Raunchy Condition

Warning: the article below contains spoilers for Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

The current season of The Bachelorette is winding down and fans will be speculating about who will fill Hannah Brown’s shoes after her two-night season finale next week. “Truth Hurts” singer/rapper Lizzo has said that she’d be open to the opportunity but only under one very risque condition.

“If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever,” she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine. “The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes.”

Even though she joked about finding love on TV, Lizzo added that’s she’s happily single at the moment.

“You know when people are single, but they’re still kind of grieving over it and they’re still kind of sad? I’m at the celebratory phase, like everything is a toast, everything is let’s go, girl,” she said. “I’m really living in my full zhuzh. My full juice.”

Even though Lizzo’s condition for being the bachelorette sounds outrageous, viewers have seen the men of The Bachelorette strip down to their underwear during this season of the show. Hannah’s suitors had to compete in their briefs during a “Mr. Right” pageant, a challenge inspired by the fact that she is a former Miss Alabama.

At the end of the pageant, Luke Parker was declared the winner, but he was recently eliminated after he became a very controversial presence on the show.

Some fans of the show who have read spoilers from Reality Steve are concerned that Hannah will end up heartbroken and single at the end of this season. According to his prediction, Hannah picks Jed at the end of the season only to find out that he had a girlfriend at home. She later breaks up with him and that conversation was reportedly filmed, which sounds very reminiscent to Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor. Hopefully, the scene between Jed and Hanna won’t be as awkwardly filmed, if it really does end up happening.

Some members of Bachelor Nation are hoping that, despite the spoilers, Hannah will end up with Tyler Cameron. The general contractor from Jupiter, Florida, has become something of a fan favorite for being protective of Hannah both on and off the show. He defended her on Twitter when a Bachelorette alum tried to shame her for making out with multiple guys on the show.

The things some people do to stay relevant… let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12 https://t.co/3hZFTGswk7 — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) June 26, 2019

During one episode, he pointed out sexist double standards when Luke Parker expressed disapproval when Hannah bungee jumped naked with another contestant. He also showed admirable restraint when she decided not to have sex with him during the “Fantasy Suites” episode.

But viewers will have to wait and see whether he ends up with Hannah Brown in end. The two-part season finale of The Bachelorette airs next week Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.