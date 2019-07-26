Elsa Hosk Strikes A Sexy Pose In A Swimsuit

Elsa Hosk was spotted in a black swimsuit on Instagram, and her fans are raving about the photo.

The image was posted by Revolve, and featured the model wearing a swimsuit by the brand. She posed at the beach in shallow waters, as she sat on her knees, slightly arching her back. Elsa looked over her left shoulder at the camera, her hair slicked back in a bun. The angle of the photo emphasized the thin straps that criss crossed down her back, along with the low cut of the one-piece.

The model accessorized with a large gold earring, which featured a small circle at the top with a bigger hoop on the bottom. She wore dark mascara and eyeshadow along with pink lipstick with liner.

Fans gushed about the shot.

“Omg she looks amazing,” said a follower, with someone else commenting, “Too hot to handle.”

“Loving the glow!” added another, who noticed the way that Elsa seemed to be glowing, thanks to the shot’s lighting.

“Soooo cute love black swimsuits,” said an Instagram fan, while another person complained that the one-piece was out of stock in black in the Revolve store.

Others were distracted by Elsa, and didn’t seem to notice much else.

“Genuinely so d*mn good looking…” declared a male fan.

Meanwhile, the model was spotted in a light pink outfit a couple of days ago. She posed on white stairs against a light orange wall, placing her left hand by her chest. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part, The dress that she wore had a vintage-inspired feel, with large lapels and white buttons down the front. Hosk sat next to a modern, black bag.

A second photo from the set showed her in the same outfit, holding the black bag in her right hand. She wore sunglasses this time, and puckered her lips for the camera.

“Beautiful and beautiful long legs too,” noticed a fan, while another simply stated, “This dress is so pretty.”

Loading...

“Okay but where is the bag from,” wanted to know another follower, as someone else seemed to have the answers, saying, “Such a sweet summer outfit!! I love that puff sleeve dress and the @byfar_official bag!”

Another fan felt that there was a job that he could fill for the model.

“There definitely should be more comments here. I’d like to be your hype man to tell you how Beautiful you are all the time,” he declared.