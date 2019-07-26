Alessandra Ambrosio Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Black Bikini During Italian Vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio has been living in swimwear this summer, and her latest look was arguably one of her best yet.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been on a lavish European vacation for the past few weeks, spending time in Italy, Greece and the South of France with her family and friends. On Thursday, July 25, The Daily Mail reported that the babe was enjoying a stay on the beautiful Italian island of Ischia while sharing a few photos of the stunner going for a swim in a minuscule black bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Alessandra sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty bandeau-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the piece from every angle as the babe enjoyed her time at the Eden Garden beach club. Plenty of cleavage was within eyesight, while a small cutout in the middle of her bust — tied together with dainty, shell-adorned strings — offered a glimpse at even more of her chest.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the babe’s bikini were equally as skimpy, if not more so. The barely-there number covered only what was necessary, leaving her long, toned legs completely bare as she and her family soaked up some sun.

A few snaps saw the stunner with her famous backside to the camera, revealing its dangerously cheeky design that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety. Its waistband — which was also adorned with small shells — sat low on her hips, accentuating her slender figure and flat midsection even more.

After going for a swim, the model slipped into a long, flowing black cover up — though that garment hardly added any coverage to the Brazilian bombshell’s flawless figure thanks to the completely see-through nature of the fabric. She also sported a pair of trendy brown sandals and round sunglasses, and added some bling with a set of necklaces and gold hoop earrings.

Those familiar with the supermodel will recognize yesterday’s skimpy beach day look as a set from her swimwear collection GAL Floripa, which she launched earlier this year and which she often models on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alessandra recently took to her Instagram account to share another look from the line.

In the sizzling snap, the stunner showed off her famous curves in a sexy one-piece that clung tight to her trim frame while its dangerously high-cut design left her peachy derriere completely within eyesight, driving her millions of followers absolutely wild.