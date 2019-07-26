Miley Cyrus Upset She Was Snubbed From MTV VMAs, Says She Won’t Perform

Miley Cyrus appears to be holding grudges against the fact that she did not score any nomination at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer engaged in a series of comments on Instagram that seem to suggest she is not attending the 2019 VMAs, possibly based on the fact that she didn’t get recognition for any of her latest work. Miley just recently released a music video for her song, “Mother’s Daughter,” and “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” with Mark Ronson prior to that, both of which have been critically acclaimed for exploring important topics such as women’s right and feminism, gun control, and abortion.

But for some reason, MTV completely snubbed the artist, rewarding her with absolutely nothing. Miley is clearly upset about it, as she demonstrated when replying to her social media fans. According to Hollywood Life, the fan account @mileycyrusedtion posted a photo recently alongside the caption, “Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year unless Miley performs.” But the Hannah Montana star made it pretty clear what her intentions were when she replied in the comment section, “No f***ing way.”

And that wasn’t the end of it. When yet another fan account, @javiercyruss, shared another picture of the pop star and the caption, “They care more about a f***ing green screen than a message to the world. Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes.” This jab was in reference to the fact that MTV reportedly still use the green screen spots that Miley shot back when she hosted the awards show in 2015. The 26-year-old fully agreed with this argument, as she replied in a very concise manner: “Exactly.”

Miley has a history with the MTV VMAs, as most people will know as it is hard to forget that incredibly raunchy and awkward performance of “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke back in 2013. She repeatedly stuck her tongue out and twerked all over the stage in a latex bodysuit, at one point even grinding on her fellow artist.

Miley has changed quite a lot since her wild Bangerz phase, and takes a much more mature approach to her music now. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, her husband Liam Hemsworth is apparently worried that she is getting back to her old antics, as she has been sharing quite a lot of racy snaps on social media.

“It’s like she’s slowly going back to her old self, pushing boundaries and seeking attention in all the wrong ways. Deep down, he’s worried,” a source told OK! Magazine.