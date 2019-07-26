Natalie Roser Exposes Chest In Untied Bikini Top

Natalie Roser shared sneak peeks of her latest photoshoot with Guess, and the results have her fans in a frenzy. The photo showed Natalie posing in a light-colored bikini, as she rocked thong-cut bottoms with side ties. In addition, she wore a tiny bikini top, which was left untied, as she tugged at the strings for the shot. She did so in such a way to censor her chest, but it still left most of her exposed. Roser looked into the distance in the photo, wearing her hair down in a heavy right part and accentuated waves. Her makeup included a bold cat eye, which popped even in the black-and-white photo.

The second photo from the series showed Roser in what looked like the same setting, except this time, she went completely topless. She glanced over at the camera with a sultry look, as she hugged herself.

The black-and-white shots were apparently taken during the “Golden Hour,” which is known in the photography world as the hour after and before sunrise and sunset. The way the light hits during these times makes for ideal photography conditions. Not that Natalie needed it, per se, as her fans gushed per usual over her looks.

“Are you even REAL!!?” asked a fan, while another complimented, “Lady you could not let us down if you tried:-) always always breathtaking.”

“Perfect is an adjective so poor for you,” noted a follower, while another user observed, “Sophia Loren vibes in shot 1!”

The final photo seemed especially impactful for a fan who noted the following.

“The second image is going to be iconic one day.”

Prior to this shot, Roser shared a photo of herself after getting a tan treatment in front of the fireplace. She appeared to be nude under a white, plush towel for the shot. She smiled widely as she sat on the floor with her hair down in heavy curls. A second photo showed her apparently mid laugh. These photos were geo-tagged in Mount Buller, Victoria and were posted three days ago.

“If only we all looked as stunning waiting for the tan to develop! Love watching your journey gorgeous x,” wrote one fan.

“Your tan is Elite you are the [GOAT] Fashion Model of All time in my humble opinion,” declared another.

Other followers were busy telling Natalie about her iconic smile.

“Beautiful photos and what a smile,” exclaimed one Instagram user.