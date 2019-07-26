NFL News: Receiver Calls Out Dallas Cowboys For Asking Him To Take Pay Cut After Horrific Leg Injury

It took a mere two days for the former Cowboy to find a new home in the NFL.

Training camp has just started for the majority of the teams in the NFL after a long offseason which included free agency, the draft, and so much more. Numerous players are in different locations with new teammates and roles, but not all business was done in a timely fashion. Allen Hurns has only just been released and signed with a new team, but he’s called out the Dallas Cowboys for dragging their feet and treating him poorly.

By this time of year, virtually all players have found their homes for the next season and are prepared to get ready for the preseason. Allen Hurns thought he was going to be suiting up for the Cowboys again in 2019 and making $5 million, but now he’s with the Miami Dolphins and making $3 million.

All of that changed in the course of a mere week, and it’s hard to believe, but the Cowboys are to blame for that whole situation.

In the 2019 playoffs, Hurns suffered a leg injury against the Seattle Seahawks, and it was incredibly bad. Still, he has made a tremendous recovery and is ready to play, and he thought he’d do that with Dallas who had picked up his option for 2019.

An option that wasn’t guaranteed and ended up being backtracked on by the organization. Not only did they not want to pay Hurns the $5 million, but they asked him to take a pay cut and the request came just a few days before training camp started.

Just spoke with #Cowboys WR Allen Hurns on today’s release. He’s understandably disappointed saying “I’m good. Just wished they did this earlier, they asked me for a pay cut Monday. Couple days before camp.” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 23, 2019

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Twitter that the Cowboys wanted the receiver back at a lower price, but he wanted to “test the market.” It would have been one thing for the team to ask him to take a pay cut earlier in the offseason, but they waited until very late with the hope that he would have no other options but to accept it.

Hurns may have had only 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season, but he’s proven himself in the past and has fully healed from the gruesome injury.

Tom Pennington / Getty IMages

Even though it is very late in the offseason and little more than a month before the regular season starts, Hurns wasn’t willing to take the pay cut. At least, he wasn’t willing to take the pay cut to stay with the Dallas Cowboys who he feels disrespected him and his talent.

CBS Sports reported that Hurns signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins and has moved on from his lone season in Dallas. His ankle has completely healed up, and he’s ready to prove that he’s worth more money and more respect than the Cowboys showed him.