Brooke Burke, 47, Poses In A Camisole And Undies For ‘FriYay’

Brooke Burke celebrated “TGIF” by posting a stunning picture of herself in a beige camisole and undies on Instagram. The ModernMom.com CEO boasts nearly 380,000 followers on the social media website.

The weekend surely comes as a much-needed break for the Dancing With The Stars alumna, as she has a lot on her plate. The 47-year-old is not only a television host and author, but she also created a podcast, fitness app, and website for modern mothers. She is also a mom of four — 19-year-old Neriah, 17-year-old Sierra, 12-year-old Heaven, and 11-year-old Shaya.

In the picture, the stunning television personality sits cross-legged on a dark leather chair while sporting a stunning smile. As befitting a Malibu resident, Burke sports a golden California tan. Her toned arms are crossed in front of her, adding to the coziness of the picture. Through her limbs, a beige camisole can be spotted, and she gives the camera a glimpse of her cleavage as she poses by leaning forward. Her long legs are bare, suggesting that she is only wearing underwear.

Brooke keeps the rest of her look natural as well. Her long brunette locks are loose and side-swept. She wears no jewelry, and little — if any — makeup, save some red nail polish.

The picture earned over 12,000 likes and over 230 comments within the hour.

“You really do still look amazing after all these years… what a beautiful woman,” wrote a fan.

“I felt the beauty of your spirit through this pic,” added a second.

“Too hot!” finished a third, adding several fire emoji for emphasis.

Brooke has been busy keeping her fans updated with her life, and has been particularly active spending time with her family. On Thursday, the brunette stunner posted a triple-picture update that featured photos with her son on behalf of a mother-son vacation. The pair, who wore casual T-shirts, posed in front of a red backdrop.

The picture earned over 7,700 likes and 127 comments.

“Awwww what a lovely mother son moment!!!” wrote a fan, using several pink heart emoji.

“These are too cute!!” seconded lifestyle coach Candace Smith.

In addition, a few days earlier, she had posted a picture with her cousin, interior designer Kellie Burke. The two, who were on an east coast getaway per the caption, posed on a staircase in front of yellow colonial-style house. They both wore midi summer dresses as they laughed together while Brooke rested her arm over her cousin’s shoulder.

The picture earned nearly 6,800 likes and 53 comments.