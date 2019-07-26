Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Copied’ Princess Diana To Win Over Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reportedly “copied” the late Princess Diana in order to win over her son, Prince Harry, claims a new story published by The Daily Express.

Meghan and Harry’s road to the altar was swift, the twosome having met only one year prior to their engagement in November, 2017. Although set up by a mutual friend, it was rumored that Meghan knew the prince was the man for her and tried to find a way she would be seen as a proper fit for the royal family. She was already under fire from the press and public at the beginning of their relationship for her ethnicity (biracial), the fact that she was an American actress and that she was divorced.

Despite this, the couple fought against the odds and made their relationship work, falling deeply in love before the press got a whiff of their romance. The Daily Express reported that in order to cement her place in the royal family, Meghan made sure she was seen for a photoshoot at the One Young World summit held in Ottawa, Canada and photographed for Vanity Fair alongside such notables as the former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, poet Fatima Bhutto and women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul.

Princess Diana was well known for her charitable work within the royal family. She was very active in organizations that benefitted those suffering from HIV/AIDS, led a campaign against landmines, was a patron of the Leprosy Mission, worked with the homeless and visited patients at the Royal Brompton Hospital, many of which were children.

After her untimely death in 1997, The Princess Diana Charitable Trust was founded in response to the millions in donations from those who wanted to help the organizations the late princess was a patron of. By the time the fund closed in 2012, it had awarded 727 grants to 471 organizations and spent over $145 million on charitable causes, noted Harpers Bazaar.

Meghan has always been an active participant in charity work, even before she was a member of the British royal family, noted Harper’s Bazaar in a story on the Duchess of Sussex. She worked as a global ambassador for World Mission, supported the Myna Mahila Foundation as a One Young World counselor and was an advocate for the United Nations, traveling to a Gihembe refugee camp in Rwanda.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018. They welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, in May of 2019.