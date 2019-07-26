Bebe Rexha’s Shocking New Instagram Upload Has Fans Wondering If The Star Secretly Got Married

Bebe Rexha’s latest Instagram post is getting all sorts of recognition for more reason than one.

The upload was shared on Friday, July 26, and included a short black-and-white clip that saw the singer blowing a kiss to the camera and sporting a huge grin before walking off the set and out of the frame. While she looked nothing short of stunning in the short clip, it was Bebe’s ensemble that really got her 8.8 million followers talking.

The 29-year-old was dressed completely head-to-toe in wedding garb, complete with a long, trailing veil that sat atop her head and fell all the way down to the floor. She wore a stunning off-the-shoulder wedding gown that flaunted major cleavage, adding a pearl choker and nameplate necklace to draw even more attention to the exposed area. The bodice of Bebe’s supposed wedding dress clung tightly to her torso to accentuate her trim midsection, while its lower half provided the perfect outline of her curvy booty and hourglass silhouette.

The star added a pair of fingerless lace gloves to her look that reached all the way past her elbows, adding a bit of an ’80s vibe to her wedding day ensemble. Two large barrettes were clipped to the side of her hair to keep her locks from falling in front of her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that, even in the colorless video, made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before Bebe’s latest upload got noticed by her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has been viewed over 400,000 times and has earned more than 200,000 likes since one hour of going live to Instagram. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well with a mix of reactions to the shocking new post.

Some met the post with confusion over whether or not the star was actually married, or if her wedding attire was for an upcoming project. Others didn’t question her look and simply offered congratulations for her supposed nuptials, as well as compliments on her stunning look.

“I can’t help but feel a trickster at play. If it’s a video, I can’t wait to see it! If you’re really married, congrats! One way or the other, you look absolutely breathtaking,” one person commented.

Fans wanting to get to the bottom of the conundrum didn’t have to look any farther than Bebe’s Twitter account for the answer. A recent tweet shared to her feed yesterday included a 30-second clip with a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for her new single “Harder” with Jax Jones. The sneak peek saw the singer dressed in the same wedding garb, confirming that she had not actually tied the knot, and was in fact teasing a new music video.