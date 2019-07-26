Pregnant ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Bar Refaeli Wows In A Scalloped Bikini

Bar is posing in her bikini shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli is showing some skin in a scalloped bikini in a new snap shared to her Instagram account. The stunning supermodel, who announced in June that she’s expecting her third child with her husband of four years Adi Ezra, flashed the flesh for her 2.9 million followers on the social media site as she enjoyed some downtime in the pool.

Pregnant Bar – who famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio between the years of 2005 and 2009 – enjoyed a little relaxation time on the water in the stunning snap, which showed her laying on her side on a white inflatable pool float as she soaked up some sunshine.

The model stunned in a dark navy bikini in the photo, which was made up of a scalloped edge crop-top style top and a pair of matching bottoms with the same trim. But while she showed off some skin in the sun, the star opted to keep her growing middle a little more covered as she floated along the pool water, putting her arm across torso to slightly disguise her baby bump.

34-year-old Refaeli opted to keep her head shielded from the beating down sun with a straw sunhat on her head as she rested it on her arm during her fun day in the sun.

But while the supermodel – who’s previously modeled looks for Victoria’s Secret but hasn’t walked in the iconic annual fashion shows the lingerie brand holds every year – kept her baby bump a little more covered in the bikini snap, it was only earlier this week that she showed off just how much her middle is growing.

Bar shared an adorable Boomerang video of herself dancing around in her gym gear, including a pair of skintight black and grey leggings and a matching sports bra, as she proudly rubbed her growing bump.

The latest bikini snap from the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model comes just three months after The Inquisitr reported that the stunning star appeared to go completely makeup-free during a fun beach day as she posed for the camera in a skimpy white string triangle bikini.

Per Us Weekly, Refaeli confirmed the news that she’s pregnant with her third child on Instagram just last month in a video posted to Instagram account.

The stunning model appeared in a video on the social media site which she captioned, “OOPS I did it again.” Refaeli – who co-hosted the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in her home country of Israel earlier this year – then said in Hebrew, “I’m pregnant.”

Bar and Adi are already parents to two daughters, 2-year-old Liv and 1-year-old Elle.