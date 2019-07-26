Jasmine Sanders Spreads Legs Open In Barely-There Neon Yellow Bikini

Jasmine Sanders sent Instagram into a meltdown with a duo of sizzling new snaps, which brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The new addition to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s feed was shared during the wee hours of the morning on Friday, July 26, and still gained considerable attention from her 3.5 million followers despite its early post time. Its geotag placed the 27-year-old at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where she and a number of other models — including fellow Sports Illustrated babe Olivia Culpo — have traveled for work with the popular clothing brand Revolve.

The sizzling double Instagram update kicked off with a shot of Jasmine posing on the shore of the beach, as the crystal clear water came flowing in around her. The bombshell was captured posing on her knees in the sand, with her legs spread wide apart and her toned arms stretched out behind her to give her followers a good look at the barely-there neon yellow bikini she was sporting. The tiny two-piece was from You actress Shay Mitchell’s collaboration collection with Revolve, and fans would agree that Jasmine certainly wore it well.

The underwire top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which the second photo of the post provided an even closer look at. Meanwhile, the matching lower bottoms of the set were equally as risqué, if not more. Its dangerously high cut provided hardly any coverage to the beauty’s toned legs and famous curves, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind the skin-baring look. The second snap also saw her tugging at the number’s waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs, which quickly took center stage in both steamy shots in the upload.

Jasmine didn’t add any accessories to her beach-day look, letting her incredible figure captivate her audience — and it definitely did. Her signature blonde locks that have earned her the nickname Golden Barbie were worn down in natural, messy curls, which fell all around her head and perfectly framed her face. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look, which consisted of a light pink lip, thick coat of mascara and dusting of blush, which made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 32,000 times after just seven hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolute body goals,” one user wrote, while another commented that she was a “beautiful lady.”

“Golden goddess,” wrote a third.

This is hardly the first time that the bikini model has flaunted her insane figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently showed off again in another steamy snap that saw her posing topless under a large palm tree — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.