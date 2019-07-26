Jordyn Woods’ Booth Partying With Another Of Khloe Kardashian’s Exes Launches Unexpected Reactions

Jordyn Woods made major headlines yesterday for being filmed partying with James Harden – the basketball star who once dated Khloe Kardashian. As fans will know, Jordyn herself has been front-page news for most of this year for a cheating scandal involving the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s most recent ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The Daily Mail reported TMZ‘s footage of the 21-year-old model getting cozy with Harden, as they danced the night away at Belle Station in Houston, Texas on Wednesday night. The SECNDNTURE founder was filmed shaking her stuff in one of the club’s booths with 29-year-old Harden joining her.

Viewers have been leaving their thoughts over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. While fans of the hit E! show and Kardashian family might expect to see Jordyn slammed, it looks like responses have been throwing slight shade at the Kardashians.

The most upvoted comment came with over 1,050 users agreeing.

“To be fair, the Kardashians have dated a LOT of men! so there’s always a chance someone will be with one of their ex’s.”

Also popular was a comment pointing toward the Kardashian-Jenners’ apparent penchant for basketball stars – Khloe has dated three with Kendall Jenner recently fronting media outlets for splitting from NBA player Ben Simmons. Kim Kardashian was also married to basketball star Kris Humphries.

“If she can’t date any athlete that’s banged a Kartrashian/Jenner, she will have zero athletes to choose from,” the user sarcastically wrote.

“The real questions should be. Who haven’t the Kardashian’s slept with?” one reader commented.

As TMZ reports, Woods and Harden have been “hanging out for a long time” with a reported green light from Khloe over the model spending time with her ex. The media outlet did not, however, state when Khloe was reported to have been “cool” with Jordyn socializing with the sports personality.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s footage did not exclusively appear out to probe the Kardashians, though. Comments were also made regarding Jordyn’s fame. As fans will know, the model who once came with little more than her BFF status to Kylie Jenner has risen to become a standalone celebrity since her cheating scandal. Jordyn’s Instagram following has bounced up, and her overall popularity seems to reflect the public mostly appearing to accept her.

Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Khloe and Tristan was aired in an explosive season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with fans appearing to have strong thoughts regarding the drama.

