Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Pants-Free Selfie

Tammy Hembrow brought some heat to Instagram this week with a sizzling new selfie that her fans certainly did not ignore.

The new addition to the Australian bombshell’s feed was shared on Thursday, July 25. The post’s geotag placed her in Los Angeles, California, and saw the babe posing in a large mirror, using her phone to capture her reflection and that barely-there ensemble she was sporting that commanded attention from her 9.7 million followers.

Tammy sent pulses racing by wearing nothing more than a t-shirt, leaving her bottom half exposed almost in its entirety. Her baggy gray top completely covered her voluptuous assets and insanely toned midsection that the model often flaunts on her Instagram — though it doesn’t take a very far scroll down her page for fans to get a glimpse at them.

As for her lower body, Tammy left very little to the imagination by going pants-free in the snap to make for a seriously NSFW display that her millions of followers definitely did not seem to mind. She sported nothing more than a pair of cheeky black panties that were hardly left within eyesight and left her curvy booty almost fully exposed, as well as a glimpse at her long, toned legs.

The beauty didn’t add any accessories to her sexy look, letting her famous figure take center stage in the steamy snap. Her signature platinum tresses were worn down and appeared even longer than usual, falling all the way down past her waist to graze her exposed derriere. Tammy also donned a full face of makeup that consisted of a light pink lip, smokey eye, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the social media sensation went absolutely wild for her latest upload. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up well over 370,000 likes after just 12 hours of going live to Instagram. Nearly 2,000 comments with compliments have been left for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said she was “goals.”

“This hair is everything on you,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Tammy has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe took to her feed earlier this month to share a sizzling pool-day snap that was even more risque than the photo mentioned above. In the shot, the stunner flaunted her insane physique in a minuscule bright pink bikini with clear straps that provided for a seriously busty display, sending her fans into an absolute meltdown.