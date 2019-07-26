Juuling Can Cause Lung Damage And Harm To The Brain, Doctors Say

While juuling may often be looked at as a healthier alternative to traditional smoking, it still comes with major health risks.

When the vaping device company Juul first came out on the market, it seemed to offer a solution to a problem that thousands of Americans have likely struggled with for years. The device was intended to help adult smokers finally quit the habit. They still got the nicotine they were addicted to with each puff, but without the harmful toxins found in traditional cigarettes. But the sleek device and flavored pods appealed to the younger generation, perhaps even more than the adult smokers it was intended for. Now kids are potentially getting hooked unnecessarily on nicotine through these products. Often, they don’t recognize the potential risks they’re facing every time they vape, according to Refinery 29.

Doctors are saying that even though the Juul and other similar products don’t contain tobacco, you’re still going to experience many of the same health risks you would with traditional cigarettes. Light-headedness, lung damage, brain harm, and heart problems are just a few of the major risks you are taking when vaping. This is not to mention that juuling can lead to addiction, meaning it is difficult to give up the habit once you start.

Dr. Jeffrey Drope, Ph.D., scientific vice president of economic and health policy research at the American Cancer Society, explained why younger consumers may be attracted to this form of smoking.

“The major innovation we saw with Juul was they added benzoic acid to it. It’s a substance that allows the liquid to be aerosolized at a lower temperature, which makes it more comfortable for people to inhale or tolerate. This is just one reason why people seem to be attracted to Juul.”

On Wednesday, Caleb Mintz, a student, told the House panel that a Juul representative met with students at his New York City high school, with no teachers present, showed the students how a Juul device operated and promised that it was “totally safe.” https://t.co/7K49mXxg4E — NYT Health (@NYTHealth) July 25, 2019

Dr. Drope went on to explain the rush that many people report when they use the Juul. This feeling is brought about because nicotine affects the adrenal glands, thus releasing adrenaline which is known as the fight or flight hormone. The pods themselves contain not only nicotine but flavors and additives. In addition, these products are still so new that we don’t know exactly what detrimental effects these chemicals could yield. However, nicotine just by itself has been known to affect brain development. With so many minors using these products, we should be concerned about the long-term effects upon their brain health.

“The preponderance of e-cigarette users in the U.S. right now are under 25 — and we know that nicotine actually has direct effects on this brain development,” said Dr. Drope.