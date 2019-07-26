Caitlyn Jenner’s Bikini Pic Brutally Slammed: Fans Pity Her Kids

Caitlyn Jenner is facing some backlash. The former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made major headlines yesterday for updating her Instagram in a sexy, black bikini. The 69-year-old’s pool picture quickly made The Daily Mail‘s headlines with viewers leaving their thoughts.

As fans likely know, Caitlyn has undergone a gender transition – Bruce is now Caitlyn. Viewers to the newspaper’s images appeared fully aware of this celebrity’s transgender nature, but they weren’t out to slam her for it. More apparent amid some highly-upvoted negative responses were remarks over how appropriate bikini posing might be for someone pushing 70. Fans also seemed to question Caitlyn’s merits as a parent.

The most popular comment received over 850 upvotes.

“So sad. I feel for her kids. Congrats on becoming who she wanted to be but just because she transitioned doesn’t make her a GOOD PERSON or a hero.”

The comment may pertain to headlines Caitlyn recently made for skipping her son Brody Jenner’s wedding, with Brody revealing that he was upset by Caitlyn’s absence.

A comment receiving over 560 upvotes headed straight for Caitlyn’s swimwear, though.

“Seriously, NO 69 year old belongs in a bikini for goodness sake, have some self respect and grow old gracefully,” the user wrote.

Responses centering around Caitlyn’s behavior toward her children did appear to prevail, though.

“I have respect for her journey but in general I have lost a lot of respect for her due to the lack of parenting care to her children. Seems like she needs to learn the act of selflessness and that’s it’s not always about her,” one fan stated.

Another wrote that they felt “bad” for Caitlyn’s son.

Not all comments were slamming in nature, though. Users did take to the newspaper’s comments section to praise the star for being so public with her gender transition, while stating that she looked great for her age.

Caitlyn was married to “momager” Kris Jenner. Together with the 63-year-old, Caitlyn is a parent to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus sons Casey, Burt, Brandon and Brody. Kris’ marriage to Caitlyn was her second: the reality star was previously married to Robert Kardashian with whom she had daughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, plus son Rob Kardashian.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will know that Caitlyn’s daughters have sometimes had mixed views on their father – while Kendall and Kylie refer to Caitlyn by her new name, they do still call the former Olympian “dad.”

