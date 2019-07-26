‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Wants To Reconcile With Kailyn Lowry But Admits It’ll Be ‘Awkward’

Could these two ladies put their differences aside for the sake of the show?

Even though it will be “awkward as hell,” Briana DeJesus is opening to a potential reconciliation with Kailyn Lowry.

During a new interview with Radar Online, the Teen Mom 2 cast member opened up about making amends with Lowry following Jenelle Evans’ unexpected exit from the show earlier this year and said she hopes they can one day take a cast trip, much like the ladies of Teen Mom OG recently did.

“That includes bringing Kail,” DeJesus told the outlet. “Yeah it would be awkward as hell, but it would make for some great TV.”

As fans of the series will recall, DeJesus and Lowry were reportedly involved in a physical fight with DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, at a previous reunion for Teen Mom 2. Then, ahead of production on the following reunion, Lowry made it clear that she did not want to be anywhere near DeJesus.

Months later, DeJesus hopes she and Lowry can move on from their past issues with one another.

“Speaking of Kail I want to make one thing clear- what’s in the past is in the past,” DeJesus told Radar Online. “I’m open to being mature, moving on, and filming the reunion as a whole group this year.”

“Of course, that’s not up to me but I’m putting the ball in her court,” she added.

In closing, DeJesus told the outlet that it would be nice if she and Lowry could find peace with one another and let go of all their past drama.

DeJesus’ issues with Lowry began in 2017 when DeJesus began dating Lowry’s former husband, Javi Marroquin, the father of her five-year-old son Lincoln. Although Lowry and Marroquin’s marriage was long over at the time he and DeJesus began dating one another, their relationship didn’t sit well with Lowry and she and DeJesus butted heads throughout the months-long romance.

Following DeJesus and Marroquin’s relationship, Marroquin moved on with his now-fiance, Lauren Comeau, who gave birth to his second son, Eli Joseph, at the end of last year. Weeks ago, Marroquin announced his and Comeau’s engagement on Instagram and shared a photo of the two of them with Comeau’s engagement ring on full display.

As for DeJesus, she and Johnny Rodriguez have been dating since last summer and appear to be in a good place.

DeJesus, Lowry, and their co-stars will return to MTV later this year for a new season of Teen Mom 2. A premiere date has not yet been set.