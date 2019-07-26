Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Insane Workout Body Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee is set to return to the small screen. As The Inquisitr reports, the Teen Mom 3 alum will resume her appearances on the MTV franchise by featuring on Teen Mom OG. This 24-year-old is unlikely to give up her fit lifestyle as she resumes being a cast member, though – something about Mackenzie seems to scream all things gym.
As fans will know, Mackenzie is both a fitness model and a bikini competitor. The blonde pushed herself to the limits in the month of June as she geared up for a muscle-flaunting bikini competition. The star’s two-piece may not have appeared in her most recent Instagram update, but her insane workout body was definitely on show.
Mackenzie’s update today showed her posing outdoors in a cute and sporty outfit. The star had opted for a spandex sports bra in light shades and some super-tight lowers – with the photo having been taken in black-and-white though, fans weren’t able to see Mackenzie’s color palette. The star showcased her gym-honed body in semi-profile, sending fans a killer set of abs, plus the built arms that seem to be the result of some heavy iron pumping.
A simple caption from Mackenzie sent out positive and affirmative thoughts alongside hints that she might be excited: she pointed toward her “year.”
When it comes to incorporating fitness into her busy life, Mackenzie seems to have it down to an art. The star’s Instagram account regularly sends fans updates straight from the gym, but it likewise features her husband Josh McKee and three kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs Weston. This multi-tasking mom even includes her little ones in gym updates.
I carried this one in a Tula until he literally outgrew it. But now he just clings right on. After getting my tubes tied, although I would love to adopt one day, I hate watching this one grow up. Good thing he is obsessed with his momma. I too was the baby of the family and cling to @angiedouthit until grade school ????????????♀️. Literally people would have to peel me off of her. Must be a baby of the family thing. Who else is a baby of the family and struggled with being attached to momma? Be sure to check out my story for a swipe up link to my most recent YouTube video. And be sure to subscribe ????????????❤️. In today’s video we celebrate the fourth, take a trip to New York, and I get to come home and love on Broncs ❤️❤️❤️ #mommasboy #fitmom #gym #momof3 #bodybymac
Mackenzie caused quite a buzz in June with her epic bikini competition. The star posted images of herself with oiled skin and a tiny swimming piece designed to showcase her ripped frame. She also offered fans an insight into how she was doing. An Instagram update straight from the event appeared to suggest Mackenzie manifesting slight low self-esteem, but her fighter spirit was all there.
Ok peeps show is over. I have worked until I have nearly passed out daily. 3 hours a day I have dedicated to muscle growth and my physique. My body did much better before I got my tubes tied and I walked into this day feeling like I worked 10x harder than I look. There were 12 of us and I did not place top 5 like I wanted. I nearly broke down in tears and stayed after to get the judges feed back because you never know what they were looking for. They told me I am awesome on stage and present myself well, I also carry a lot of muscle which I was so happy to hear. So when I asked why I didn’t place they said “o you also carry a lot of fat” ???? with how hard I’ve worked and how hungry I am from eating so strict that was hard to hear. Idk what i can do to keep my muscle and get this fat off of my butt but that’s what they say stood between me and the top placements. . I’m simply built like a tree trunk muscle head ????. I also talked to the first place winner and she said “I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge” So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand.
“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show”
The words also reminded fans of Mackenzie being Type 1 diabetic.
Despite her health condition, this workout junkie just keeps going. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow the star’s Instagram account.