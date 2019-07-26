Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Flaunts Insane Workout Body Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee is set to return to the small screen. As The Inquisitr reports, the Teen Mom 3 alum will resume her appearances on the MTV franchise by featuring on Teen Mom OG. This 24-year-old is unlikely to give up her fit lifestyle as she resumes being a cast member, though – something about Mackenzie seems to scream all things gym.

As fans will know, Mackenzie is both a fitness model and a bikini competitor. The blonde pushed herself to the limits in the month of June as she geared up for a muscle-flaunting bikini competition. The star’s two-piece may not have appeared in her most recent Instagram update, but her insane workout body was definitely on show.

Mackenzie’s update today showed her posing outdoors in a cute and sporty outfit. The star had opted for a spandex sports bra in light shades and some super-tight lowers – with the photo having been taken in black-and-white though, fans weren’t able to see Mackenzie’s color palette. The star showcased her gym-honed body in semi-profile, sending fans a killer set of abs, plus the built arms that seem to be the result of some heavy iron pumping.

A simple caption from Mackenzie sent out positive and affirmative thoughts alongside hints that she might be excited: she pointed toward her “year.”

When it comes to incorporating fitness into her busy life, Mackenzie seems to have it down to an art. The star’s Instagram account regularly sends fans updates straight from the gym, but it likewise features her husband Josh McKee and three kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs Weston. This multi-tasking mom even includes her little ones in gym updates.

Mackenzie caused quite a buzz in June with her epic bikini competition. The star posted images of herself with oiled skin and a tiny swimming piece designed to showcase her ripped frame. She also offered fans an insight into how she was doing. An Instagram update straight from the event appeared to suggest Mackenzie manifesting slight low self-esteem, but her fighter spirit was all there.

“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show”

The words also reminded fans of Mackenzie being Type 1 diabetic.

Despite her health condition, this workout junkie just keeps going. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow the star’s Instagram account.