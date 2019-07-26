Alessandra Ambrosio Spreads Legs Open In Barely-There Bikini & Ombre Dress: ‘Summer Flavor’

Once again, Alessandra Ambrosio is showing fans that she is having an amazing getaway in Greece.

Over the past few days, the model has been showing off her amazing figure in a wide variety of swimsuits, mostly from her collection — Gal Floripa. She’s currently in Mykonos, Greece with a few model friends and her family, and so far her Instagram feed this week has been bikini filled to say the least. In the most recent images that were shared with her loyal followers, Ambrosio got sexy in another skimpy bikini and dress.

In the snapshot, the model appeared to be makeup free, letting her true beauty shine through. Ambrosio posed against a large stone wall, wearing her long, dark locks up in a high bun while holding a piece of fruit in her hand. The stunner was rocking a bikini under a tiny and low-plunging ombre dress, though it was barely visible in the shot. As the Victoria’s Secret bombshell sat down on a cushioned chair, she spread her legs open for the camera, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

To complete the sexy beachside look, Ambrosio wore several necklaces and bracelets. And one thing is for sure — she looked incredible. The next photo in the series of two showed Ambrosio striking a different pose — this time showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the low-cut dress. Her legs were spread for the camera, and she covered her NSFW parts with a tiny piece of her dress.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 41,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments, at the time of this writing. While some fans commented on the photos to let the model know she looks amazing, countless others gushed over her sexy ensemble.

“Stunning as always,” one fan commented with a series of emoji.

“The sexiest and hottest top model of all times,” another fan chimed in.

“One Great Beautiful Lovely Good Looking Lady!! Love the Beautiful Pictures!!” another follower raved with a ton of red heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the mother of two shared a photo of herself and a few friends lying out on a rooftop pool. In the snapshot, the model appeared at the center, rocking an ombre bikini, which featured pink, blue and white while showing off her stunning figure. Alessandra lay on her tummy in the shot, showing off her toned backside for the camera. She was joined by three bikini-clad pals, and all the girls looked absolutely amazing.

This post earned Ambrosio plenty of attention with over 238,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments.