Paulina Porizkova Defies Age In Skimpy Black Bikini, Shares Her Secret To Success With Her Instagram Followers

Paulina Porizkova is an age-positive supermodel who proves that her 54 years is just a number when it comes to rocking skimpy bikinis. The model frequently takes to popular social media site Instagram to show off her figure and has even starred in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, having been the first Central European model to star on the cover of the magazine at just 18-years-old in 1984.

On Thursday, the model took to the photo-sharing site to post her latest bikini snap alongside an inspirational message to her fans about being confident in their bodies despite their age, shape or anything else. In the snap, the blonde-haired beauty smiled at the camera, as she donned a black two-piece string bikini, which showed off plenty of cleavage and exposed her stunning, trim figure.

Paulina’s bronzed skin shimmered with oil in the sun, as she crossed her arms across her chest and pushed up her cleavage even more. Her toned tummy led down to the triangle black bottoms, tied high around her waist before dipping down out of the frame of the photo.

She accessorized with a large, black geometric necklace, which included various shapes hanging down her chest. Her long, wavy blonde hair flowed down her chest and slightly out to the side with a light breeze, while her face was made up with black eye makeup and red, painted lips.

In the caption of the sultry snap, the European supermodel engaged her followers in a discussion about the female body and how confidence is a woman’s greatest empowerment tool. Paulina wrote that she believes the small triangle bikini is the best suit for every woman regardless of size, age or shape, adding that it reveals a woman’s inner confidence and doesn’t create huge tan lines. The message ended with the model saying that regardless of her age, she wants the confidence that comes with wearing a small bikini, and that she’ll never use a one-piece suit again.

The model’s followers loved the swimsuit snap and her inspirational message, leaving her hundreds of comments expressing their love and admiration.

“You look amazing! I’m a one piece woman myself, something to do with height and proportions I suspect, but I’ll give a bikini a go again after this post,” wrote one inspired follower.

“So gorgeous Paulina. Thank you for being so honest and true to yourself!” another Instagram user commented.

“I aspire to look like you when I am your age….” someone else chimed in.