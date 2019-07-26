‘Will & Grace’ To End At Close Of Season 3

After three years of new episodes of the NBC series Will & Grace, the cast and producers of the beloved reboot series have announced that the show will air its final episode ever in 2020. The series, which returned to the air in 2017, was originally only supposed to be 10 episodes, but the popularity of the show led NBC to renew the series for a second and its third and final season.

The season that will wrap in 2020 will be the last.

Debra Messing, who portrays Grace Adler in the reboot and in the original series, which ran from 1998 through 2006, stated on Instagram that the creative team realized that it was time to end the story of Will (Eric McCormack), Grace, Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally).

“We’re taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude… and on our own terms,” Eric McCormack concurred on Twitter.

It was during the United States presidential election of 2016 that the cast reunited for a 10-minute video that had a political theme, urging fans to head to the polls and vote.

“The strange part of it was we were all floored, but it also felt like we had all just been there,” Mullally told CNN in an interview in 2016 after the video short was released. “It felt like we had just gone away for the weekend and come back.”

In the clip that sparked the three-year reboot, the character of Karen threw her support behind Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Will and Grace stumped for Hillary Clinton and both tried to sway undecided voter Jack to their side of the political aisle.

Upon realizing that the rhythm and magic were still the same between the cast’s four core actors, an idea was swiftly set into motion to reboot the series for one season. CNN reported that series creator Max Mutchnick had recently come back into possession of a portion of the Will & Grace set after parts of Grace’s apartment had been moved to the Emerson College library in Boston.

Will & Grace tells the story of the long friendship and deep commitment between best friends Will Truman and Grace Adler. Will is a lawyer who is also gay and has a committed relationship with his interior designer bestie. Both love each other as deeply as a married couple could, except they just live together and are involved with other people. The show also tells the story of socialite Karen Walker, an alcoholic who is attempting to put her life back together after divorcing her uber-rich husband Stanley Walker, and Jack McFarland, a flamboyantly gay actor and best friend to the three pals who recently married his longtime love Estefan.

Will & Grace airs on NBC.