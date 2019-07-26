UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Heats Up Instagram In Raunchy Bikini Video For ‘Sports Illustrated’

UFC fighter Paige VanZant made her appearance in Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Swimsuit Edition, taking the world by force with her athletic figure and sexy curves. On Thursday, the sports magazine posted a short video clip of the 25-year-old posing on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta in a skimpy bikini, which Paige reposted to her own Instagram account to share with her 2.2 million followers.

In the clip, the martial arts athlete kneels on the shore of the beach as the surf rises and falls around her knees. She has her side facing the camera with her blonde locks partly covering her face as she strikes sultry poses for the photographers. Paige dons a tiny, white string bikini with small strips of fabric barely covering her busty chest and the thong bottoms revealing plenty of skin.

Throughout the clip, the model’s full chest is put on display as she shows off plenty of exposed sideboob while running her hand up her curvy thigh to her backside. Paige finished the beachy look with thick, black eyeliner, mascara, and pink lips.

In the caption of the short clip, Sports Illustrated writes that they can’t take their eyes off of Paige while tagging Puerto Vallarta and Casa Velas, an exclusive adults-only resort retreat where the photo shoot took place.

The UFC fighter’s followers left hundreds of messages complimenting her on the sexy shoot and her enviable figure.

“Incredibly sexy. Thanks for sharing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg!! WOW. SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL,” another fan commented, following up with several red heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

“Absolutely stunning in so many ways!” yet another follower chimed in.

In June, website MMA Fighting revealed that the athlete had to undergo a third surgery on her damaged arm that she first broke in her fight against Jessica-Rose Clark in January 2018. The fight led to a break in the fighter’s forearm, which required a second surgery several months after the first, when it appeared to be healing improperly. This past March, Paige once again broke the arm in a fight and went through her third surgery in June, which required the help of a metal bar.

The athlete shared an incredibly graphic photo of her arm with her Instagram followers, taken during the middle of surgery as surgeons inserted the metal bar. Paige hopes to be able to be healed and ready to participate in her next fights after a few more months of recovery.