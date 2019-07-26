Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Stuns In Pink Bikini, Soaking Wet Pics With Dad Go Viral

Tallulah Willis has one killer bikini body. The daughter of Hollywood heavyweight Bruce Willis took to her Instagram yesterday for a family bonding moment. The update didn’t take long to go viral, with The Daily Mail reporting the snaps within hours.

Tallulah’s update sent fans four photos. All came with the same lounger and lawn setting as the Die Hard actor and his 25-year-old daughter enjoyed some downtime to celebrate sister Scout’s 28th birthday. Although the birthday girl wasn’t featured in the snaps, fans still got plenty to look at.

The 64-year-old actor had been snapped next to his daughter as they chilled out on loungers and got a bit of a water injection from a squirting hose. Despite the somewhat compromising moment that saw Tallulah get soaking wet as she screwed up her face, The Whole Ten Yards actress was still wowing. The redhead appeared in a cute pastel bikini with a pin-up finish, bow knotting, and short sleeves. The ribbed and striped two-piece was further girly from its predominantly pink shades – purple stripes added some pizzazz.

Tallulah’s two-piece was flaunting her long slim legs, shapely hips, super-flat stomach, and hints of her sexy cleavage. With the update featuring a daughter posing with her dad though, the photos steered clear of anything raunchy.

A humorous caption from Tallulah appeared to be poking fun at being self-centered.

Given that the snaps featured one of Hollywood’s most legendary actors and his stunning daughter, it’s of no surprise that they proved popular. Tallulah’s update racked up over 17,000 likes which included a like from a celebrity face – supermodel Bella Hadid gave the dad-and-daughter update the thumbs-up.

When it comes to having celebrity parents, Tallulah is spoken for from both sides. Her mother is actress Demi Moore. When NYLON interviewed Tallulah, it asked the actress how she appeared so “normal” despite having such well-known parents. Tallulah appeared to speak candidly in her response.

“I think it has to do with growing up in Idaho. People have always had this certain idea of me, and I wanted to counteract it. I struggled when I was a teenager, but in the past year or so I’ve gone through so many changes. I finally realized that what I am is okay and what I am is enough, which translated into why I’m more normal than a lot of people assume.”

Tallulah has 219,000 Instagram followers. Her account is followed by Bella Hadid, plus actress Bella Thorne and model Stella Maxwell.