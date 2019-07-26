Sierra Skye Flashes Busty Chest In Latest Racy, Barely-There Bikini Snap

Bikini model Sierra Skye isn’t one to hold back when it comes to delighting her millions of Instagram followers with racy photos of herself modeling the latest in swimwear. On Thursday, the Instagram sensation took to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing with her latest bikini shot.

The 23-year-old was perched on her backyard furniture in the recent snap dressed in a skimpy, pink animal-print bikini, which revealed her busty chest. The top was open between her cleavage, leaving little to the imagination, while the string waistband of the bottoms rode high on her tiny waist, showing off her gym-honed figure.

The model struck a pose, as she shot a sultry gaze towards the camera with one hand pushing back her long, blonde, wavy locks and the other resting on her waist. She sat up straight and turned slightly to the side, revealing a glimpse of her curvy backside, exposed by the thong bikini. Sierra accessorized with a gold belly chain, a gold pendant necklace, a glittery bracelet and thick gold hoop earrings. Her eyes were outlined in thick, black liner, while her lips were painted a stunning dark pink.

In the caption of the sexy snap, the fitness model asked her 4.1 million followers if they miss her, while tagging clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Sierra’s followers went crazy for the tiny swimsuit, complimenting her left and right and calling her “gorgeous,” “stunning” and “a goddess.”

“Always miss you prettiest little thing,” an Instagram user commented, interspersed with red lip emoji.

“Every minute I miss you…who wouldn’t…love your swimsuit…you do it good…” another fan wrote, leaving several fire and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Perfection!” another follower wrote.

Earlier this week, the model took to the popular social media site to share yet another swimsuit snap, this time showing off a bikini from fashion brand Fashion Nova.

In the photo, Sierra teased her followers as she lay stretched out on the outdoor couch, tugging on the hot pink string waistband of the black bikini, exposing plenty of skin. The blonde bombshell showed off her busty chest, barely covered by the black triangles of the bikini top, as she gazed downwards, showing off her thick, black lashes.

Fans called the model “unreal” in the comments section of the snap, while gushing over her beauty and expressing how much they love her.

