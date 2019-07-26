Jenna Johnson Shows Off Fabulously Toned Body In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson took to Instagram to share a post where she showed off her fabulously toned body in a tiny bikini. She also revealed a photo of herself several years ago when she didn’t feel as confident as she does today and explained her long journey in a lengthy message to her fans and followers.
Johnson, who is married to fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy posted a side-by-side photo of herself at two stages in her life. On the left in an undated photo, Johnson is seen wearing a white one-piece lace bathing suit on the beach and a floral crown on her head. Her hair is long and she is looking away from the camera. On the right in a current photo of the professional dancer, Johnson is seen in a mismatched bikini, hair slicked back, and staring intently into the camera.
The gorgeous mirrorball winning dancer (she scored a big win on the show alongside Adam Rippon in a special pro athlete edition of the series) then posted a lengthy missive about both body and brain positivity, a journey she continues to personally work on as she grows as a woman and a wife.
“Love Your Brain, Love Your Life” . I recently came across a video by Dr. Daniel Amen who gave this quote while talking about mental health. I was so struck by these words and really reflected on them. . Pictured are two girls. And I LOVE both of them. The difference is, the girl on the left didn’t trust herself. Tried to cover herself up with a mask of makeup and that terrible flower crown. Feared what people thought about her. Didn’t know who she was. Tried to be what other people wanted. Was afraid to look up! And ultimately it reflected on her outward appearance. The girl on the right decided to embrace herself. Accepted her insecurities. Loved her acne! Doesn’t wear makeup 90% of the time. Opened up. Took charge of her life and her identity. Blocked out the bullies and the critics who don’t know her. Tries everyday to love herself and know her worth!! . Maybe some of you thought this was only a ‘body positivity’ post (which it is too) but more importantly it’s a BRAIN POSITIVITY post. It’s crazy how much effort and care we put into our physical bodies to keep them healthy and working… but why don’t we put that same effort into our brain?! And our mental health?! . Anyways, I’m grateful for both women pictured. Grateful for all that I’ve gone through. And I’M PROUD OF HOW FAR I’VE COME! And how HARD I’ve worked on both my physical and mental health! ???? . #mentalhealth #drdanielamen #loveyourbrain #healthyandhappy #beforeandafter #bodypositivity
Johnson explained that the photo of the young woman on the left did not trust herself enough to embrace who she truly was, tried to be what people wanted her to be, and was afraid of what everyone thought about her. She then said that the woman on the right also still had plenty of insecurities but took charge of her life and her identity by trying every day to love herself and know how much she was valued in the world.
Anxiously awaiting getting all our pictures back this week!!!!! I seriously stare at the magic captured by @dukeimages everyday. ♥️ I promise to share little snippets here and there from inside our special day. . Thank you @bridalstylesboutique for my custom veil and headpieces! They were exactly what I envisioned.
After many years of seriously dating, Jonson married longtime love Val Chmerkovskiy in a stunning and romantic ceremony overlooking the ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, on April 13 of this year.
The couple, who got engaged in June 2018 in Venice, Italy, were married in front of 200 of their closest friends and family underneath a beautiful chuppah decorated with Tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses, and peonies all in whites and ivories, reported People Magazine.
The magical ceremony and reception were attended by DWTS pros Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Lindsay Arnold (a bridesmaid), and Brandon Armstrong. Some of the couple’s celebrity partners and pals were also at the nuptials, including Nikki Bella, Candace Cameron Bure, Adam Rippon (who also acted as a bridesman), Alfonso Ribeiro, Joe Amabile, Normani Kordei, Laurie Hernandez, and Ginger Zee.