Jenna Johnson Shows Off Fabulously Toned Body In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

She's using social media to promote both brain and body positivity.

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson took to Instagram to share a post where she showed off her fabulously toned body in a tiny bikini. She also revealed a photo of herself several years ago when she didn’t feel as confident as she does today and explained her long journey in a lengthy message to her fans and followers.

Johnson, who is married to fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy posted a side-by-side photo of herself at two stages in her life. On the left in an undated photo, Johnson is seen wearing a white one-piece lace bathing suit on the beach and a floral crown on her head. Her hair is long and she is looking away from the camera. On the right in a current photo of the professional dancer, Johnson is seen in a mismatched bikini, hair slicked back, and staring intently into the camera.

The gorgeous mirrorball winning dancer (she scored a big win on the show alongside Adam Rippon in a special pro athlete edition of the series) then posted a lengthy missive about both body and brain positivity, a journey she continues to personally work on as she grows as a woman and a wife.

Johnson explained that the photo of the young woman on the left did not trust herself enough to embrace who she truly was, tried to be what people wanted her to be, and was afraid of what everyone thought about her. She then said that the woman on the right also still had plenty of insecurities but took charge of her life and her identity by trying every day to love herself and know how much she was valued in the world.

After many years of seriously dating, Jonson married longtime love Val Chmerkovskiy in a stunning and romantic ceremony overlooking the ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, on April 13 of this year.

The couple, who got engaged in June 2018 in Venice, Italy, were married in front of 200 of their closest friends and family underneath a beautiful chuppah decorated with Tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses, and peonies all in whites and ivories, reported People Magazine.

The magical ceremony and reception were attended by DWTS pros Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Lindsay Arnold (a bridesmaid), and Brandon Armstrong. Some of the couple’s celebrity partners and pals were also at the nuptials, including Nikki Bella, Candace Cameron Bure, Adam Rippon (who also acted as a bridesman), Alfonso Ribeiro, Joe Amabile, Normani Kordei, Laurie Hernandez, and Ginger Zee.