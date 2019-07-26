WWE News: Major Update On Rob Van Dam’s WWE Future

This latest edition of Monday Night Raw was very nostalgic, as WWE superstars from yesteryear populated the show. While all the familiar legends appeared — Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase, et al. — one superstar’s return did catch some fans off guard.

Rob Van Dam appeared on the program for the first time since parting ways with the company five years ago. During a match between Rey Mysterio and Sami Zayn, he took to the stage alongside “The Hurricane” Gregory Helms, and WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Sgt. Slaughter, to cost Zayn the match by count-out.

As noted by PWInsider on Monday, there were reports of Van Dam being backstage at the event. This took many people by surprise as he currently wrestles for Impact Wrestling. According to a new report by WrestlingInc., however, he’s still a part of the rival promotion’s roster and his Monday Night Raw appearance can be chalked up as a one-off.

In fact, according to the Impact representative who spoke to Wrestling Inc., the company was all for having him show up on the red brand for one night.

“RVD appeared on Raw with our blessing. We were approached about it and didn’t see why we would have any problem with it.”

Judging by the pop he received from the crowd, the WWE Universe would love to see Van Dam return to WWE for another stint. He wrestled at Impact’s Slammiversary pay-per-view earlier this month in a losing effort to Moose. However, throughout his current Impact run, it’s been evident that The Whole F’N Show still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Impact Wrestling Statement Regarding Rob Van Dam Appearing On WWE RAW https://t.co/Wz0i01XMkt pic.twitter.com/L1Hjbj5t94 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 24, 2019

Loading...

Furthermore, his association with Paul Heyman — who recently accepted the position of executive director of Monday Night Raw, which The Inquisitr covered in June — would make him an ideal veteran to have around the locker room. After all, he understands Heyman’s philosophy better than anyone and could impart some of that wisdom on the younger talent.

Van Dam has never ruled out a return to WWE action, though. As noted by Wrestling World, he’s always willing to listen to “good business.” At the same time, he also discussed how he never felt appreciated in WWE due to the size of the roster and demanding schedule.

That said, due to WWE’s health requirements, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see him return to their product on an ongoing basis. As reported by The Blast, his visual impairment and damage suffered from concussions means that the company doctors would never allow him to wrestle again.