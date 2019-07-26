Jessie James Decker Shows Off Baby Bump In A Strapless Bikini In Throwback Snap

Jessie was proudly revealing her bump in a bikini while pregnant with her third child.

Jessie James Decker is showing off her baby bump in a throwback snap shared to the official account of her clothing line, Kittenish, this week. The country singer and TV personality proudly had her growing middle on display in the adorable photo – which was taken while she was pregnant with her third child – as she rocked a strapless bikini available from her line.

The stunning photo uploaded on July 25 had the star – who shares 5-year-old Vivianne, 3-year-old Eric, and 1-year-old Forrest with her husband, football player Eric Decker – showing off some skin in her fun two-piece, which was made up of a white floral patterned strapless top and a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms that appeared to have a white frill across the hips.

The “Roots & Wings” singer shot the snap herself with her phone as she posed in the mirror, all while shooting out a coy smile as her highlighted hair flowed down almost to her waist.

In the comments section of the stunning bikini upload, Jessie told fans that the photo was taken while she was just over 21 weeks pregnant with her second son, Forrest, who was born on March 31, 2018.

“I was a little over 21 weeks with sweet Bubby,” Decker commented on the bikini snap. “Time flies! The only baby i wasn’t sick with.”

Fans also flocked to the comments section of the photo to share praise for the star, with many telling Jessie how stunning they thought she looked as she showed off her baby bump in the floral two-piece.

“Yesssss!!!! This was one of my faves! Cutest bump eva,” one person wrote.

Another said, “She’s just adorable all the dang time.”

Ever since welcoming little Forrest into the world last year, Decker hasn’t been shy about showing off her slimmed-down bikini body on social media after proudly sharing her weight-loss journey with her fans.

As The Inquisitr reported back in May, one of her recent uploads showed her flaunting her toned and fit body in a bikini as she showed off her impressive abs after following the South Beach Diet, which helped her to drop an impressive 25 pounds.

“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second. With the first one, I didn’t know what I was doing at all,” Jessie said of getting her post-baby body back, per The Daily Mail.

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” the mom of three continued while crediting the diet for her impressive weight loss. “I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”