‘Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Posts ‘Cheeky’ Photo Of Lauren In Skimpy Bikini, Calls Her ‘Hottest Mama’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is proud of his hot wife, Lauren.

After seven months of marriage and one adorable baby, Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his gorgeous wife, Lauren Burnham, are happily living their life away from reality TV. They are, however, not shy about documenting their life together on social media. The new dad loves to share photos and Instagram stories pretty much every day. One recent snap of Lauren in a bikini reveals just how “cheeky” their relationship really is.

The revealing photo was posted via Arie’s Instagram on Thursday. Lauren was standing in the baby’s nursery wearing a skimpy swimsuit, which revealed plenty of booty cheeks. She was holding their daughter, Alessi, in her arms. It seemed as though they were getting ready for some pool activities. The former Bachelor said in his caption that he is very proud of his wife and even called her the “hottest mama around.”

Most fans agreed with Luyendyk on how hot his wife looked in the picture, but some users didn’t think posting it was appropriate. One follower told him that although Lauren does look great and they are not shaming her, they were disappointed that he shared the picture with the world. A few others agreed with that sentiment. However, Arie clapped back to the naysayers.

“I can’t be proud of the way she looks? She works hard on staying fit and I’m acknowledging that. Plus she’s my wife, sooooo.”

Most fans would agree that Lauren Burnham Luyendyk looks amazing just two months after giving birth. Alessi is the couple’s first child together. They married last January in Hawaii. They found out that they were expecting last October amid the wedding planning, but they still managed to pull off the ceremony and are now proud parents to their baby girl.

As seen in many Instagram photos, Arie and Lauren love being parents to this sweet girl. Alessi has turned into a water baby already. She’s often seen cooling off in the Arizona heat with her mom and dad in their outdoor pool, and she seems to love it.

Arie and Lauren met while seeking love on Season 22 of The Bachelor. As all fans of the ABC reality dating show know, Arie’s season didn’t have a fairytale ending with the person he originally chose and proposed to. He gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin, but then broke things off with her because he was in love with Lauren Burnham.

Arie Luyendyk did end up with a fairytale ending with Lauren, and they are both over the moon with their new life as a family. The realtor is one proud husband, and he won’t stop sharing that with the world.