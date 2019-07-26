Bella Heathcote Wears Red Ropes And Nothing Else In New Instagram Pic

Bella Heathcote shared a steamy Instagram pic where she wore red ropes and nothing else during a scene for her role in the historical period drama web television series Strange Angel, which airs on CBS All Access. The actress, best known for her work in the film series Fifty Shades of Grey, posted a steamy and revealing series of photos to the social media site from what appears to be the set of the show.

Bella stars in the lead role of Susan Parsons in the series, which is based on the biography Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons by George Pendle. The show tells the tale of the lead character of Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor), a brilliant janitor in 1930s Los Angeles who had created a way to build rockets to take men to the moon. He also practiced mysterious sex magic rituals, which included the participation of his wife, Susan reported the show’s official website.

The photos created a sensation among Bella’s followers who couldn’t believe the sexy setting which the actress found herself in. Some were surprised by the lengths Bella went to for her role in the drama series while others quipped that the titillating photos just depicted a casual Friday at work.

Bella is best known by film fans for her role as Leila in the film Fifty Shades Darker, where she played a troubled former submissive of the lead character of Christian Grey who tries to kill his girlfriend Anastasia Steele. She also appeared on the big screen in Dark Shadows alongside Johnny Depp.

Bella said regarding her role in Strange Angel, “When I first read the script I was like, I don’t know, it’s a bit outlandish. I didn’t realize it was based on a true story, I didn’t know anything about Jack Parsons, but the more I found out about [the real story], the more curious I became,” reported the Australian website 10 Daily.

It was her curiosity for the material combined with the complexity of her character that won her over, with the actress remarking to 10 Daily that she could relate to the emotional journey of her character of Susan, stating that she felt she was on the same cusp of change in her life at this period in time as her character.

Bella will next be seen in the film Relic, alongside Emily Mortimer and Robyn Nevin, where the three portray a daughter, mother, and grandmother who are haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their family’s home. Relic is currently in post-production and does not yet have a release date reported IMDB.