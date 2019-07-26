Brielle Biermann, 22, Sizzles In A Red-Hot Bikini In New Photo

Brielle is showing some skin in a skimpy two-piece.

Brielle Biermann is proudly showing off her bikini body in a new mirror shot posted to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous reality star, who’s appeared alongside her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann on both Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the spinoff Don’t Be Tardy, showed off her curves in her two-piece as she enjoyed the summer.

In the snap, Brielle could be seen posing in a large and ornate mirror as she snapped herself with her phone, revealing her flat middle and her toned legs which were perfectly showcased by her red-hot bottoms that stretched upward toward her waist.

Biermann paired the pretty skimpy bottoms with a matching crop-top style red top with a square neck to show some skin, accessorizing the bikini look with a shiny gold bangle on her left hand.

The reality star also had her long blonde hair flowing to one side as she showed off a pretty sultry look while posing in her sizzling two-piece on the stairs.

The stunning new bikini snap has received more than 42,000 likes in the first 14 hours since she shared it to her account as well as hundreds of comments from her 1.3 million followers on the social media site.

One fan told Brielle in the comments section of the picture that she was a “Goddess.”

Another wrote, “everyday you post a selfie like this is a blessing.”

“Damn that body though,” another person wrote after seeing the TV personality showing off her swimwear.

But this is far from the only time she’s been giving fans a look at her impressive bikini body.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim’s daughter was spotted showing off some serious skin in another colorful two-piece as she hit the beach during a sunny trip to Florida.

As for how she got the fit and toned body she’s so proudly flaunting on social media, Biermann previously told fans that she often goes running while crediting staying active for helping her to lose weight.

“So far I’ve ran 2 miles out of my daily 5 and I have to say this s**t is for the BIRDS,” Brielle tweeted back in December, per Bravo. “.17 miles in I had to start telling myself this is easy. You will look like Emily [Ratajkowski] soon.”

“The weight is falling off,” the reality star continued. “Keep going u got this [Brielle]… this is sad.”

She also told People that she attends spin classes but actually doesn’t always eat too healthy.

“I love to eat, and I eat anything and everything I want, just in moderation,” Brielle said back in 2016. “I honestly can’t stick to a diet to save my life.”