Johnny Depp Wins A Small Victory Over Amber Heard In $50M Defamation Lawsuit

Depp has denied all of Heard's allegations of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp allegedly took home a small win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, a judge in Virginia refused on Thursday to move the lawsuit to California as Heard had requested.

At the center of the lawsuit is an op-ed piece the actress wrote for The Washington Post about domestic abuse in December of 2018. The judge allegedly agreed with the Fantastic Beasts actor that since the piece had been published in the Virginia-based newspaper that the case would remain there.

In March, Depp filed his complaint at the Circuit Court of Fairfax, Virginia, that said that even though he is not directly named in the op-ed, it was evident to the public that Heard was talking about him. The lawsuit Depp filed said that the ongoing allegations of domestic abuse are “categorically and demonstrably false.”

The lawsuit also describes the allegations as a way for the actress to generate publicity for her career in the spotlight.

According to Depp, he has suffered financial losses because of the abuse allegations, including being dropped from playing Capt. Jack Sparrow in any upcoming sequels to the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation and he’s seeking damages amounting to a whopping $50,000,000.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard will remain in Virginia, as he wanted. https://t.co/v8yTj02TQ8 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 25, 2019

In The Washington Post piece, Heard stated that she has felt the backlash after going public with her allegations. She said she lost an acting role and a contract with a major fashion brand.

“I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath,” the 32-year-old actress wrote.

The domestic violence accusations first surfaced in 2016 against Depp, just a year after the couple was married.

“I began to witness Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol or would notice that he was drunk or high,” wrote Heard in her statement to the court. She also listed episodes of “extreme violence” by Depp.

TMZ posted a leaked video in 2016 that allegedly showed Depp angry, breaking dishes, slamming cupboard doors, and throwing a very full wine glass during an argument with Heard.

TMZ also published photos of Heard with a bruised face. The actress alleges that Depp threw a cell phone at her.

Depp denies all of the allegations.

The trial date has been set for February 3, 2020, with 12 days set aside on the court calendar for the proceeding, according to The Blast.

The actress met Depp when the pair were filming the 2011 film, The Rum Diary.