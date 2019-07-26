Georgia Fowler Spreads Legs In A Side Split On Instagram

Georgia Fowler shared a new Instagram post with her fans. And unlike her usual posts, which show her in professional shots or modeling her daily outfits, this was one a little different. It looked like the model was in the middle of several art projects, as she was spotted with her legs spread in the middle splits on the floor. She wore an oversized Harley Davidson t-shirt, which censored her somewhat. The model didn’t wear any bottoms, but accessorized with a necklace and small earrings.

Fowler wore her hair down in an off-center part, and was spotted grabbing a piece of art. In front of her, there was a huge array of pens, paints and pastel crayons, along with a vintage, mustard yellow couch beside her. There was also a red rug in the center of the floor, along with a houseplant by the wall. The photo’s received over 21,000 likes so far. Many of her fans commented on her artwork.

“Come paint with meee,” suggested a fan, while someone else advised, “When in doubt, go with white.”

There were also multiple followers that mentioned Matisse.

“Is that a Matisse on the floor?” joked one person, while someone else added, “Kinda like Matisse cutouts… I like the blue.”

“Art making art,” commented an Instagram user.

Besides this, Georgia shared a couple of photos form the street several days ago. Geo-tagged in New York, New York, the images showed the model in a lavender minidress. The dress had floral designs throughout, along with ruffle accents along the straps, top and the middle of the dress.

Fowler wore her hair in loose waves, along with clear-rimmed sunglasses. She also slung a white purse over her left shoulder, which had gold chain straps. The second photo ever led her white, strappy sandals. The photos have been liked over 35,000 times.

Many of the model’s fans noticed her short haircut, and seemed to only have nice things to say.

“I love your short hair,” gushed a fan, while someone else took it a step further and declared, “I’m getting my hair cut soon you inspired me!”

Others were feeling Georgia’s outfit.

“Where are your sandals from??” asked a follower, while someone else noted, “Looove the bag.”

In addition, many liked Fowler’s pun-filled captions, saying that they were going to borrow it for their own social media posts.

“Baby you are the heat,” complimented a fan, referring to the pun.