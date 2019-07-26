Lindsey Pelas Posts A Very Busty Selfie On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas shared a new selfie with her Instagram fans today, and the results have people buzzing. The photo showed Pelas puckering her lips for the photo in light pink lipstick with dark pink liner. She also sported long fake lashes and purple eyeshadow. The model’s hair framed her face with soft curls, while she placed her right hand on her head.

Pelas also wore a strappy bikini top or bra, which featured light blue straps. They made an “X” in front, calling attention to her major cleavage. The photo has been liked over 34,000 times in the past two hours. Her fans also let her know how great they thought she looked.

“D*mn girl. So pretty!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Sheesh this pic is jaw dropping,” another follower said.

Another Instagram user shared lyrics from a song, implying that Lindsey looked like a real life Barbie.

“I’m a Barbie girl… in a Barbie World… Wrapped in Plastic.. It’s Fantastic… Come on Barbie let’s go Party!” they noted.

Meanwhile, it’s also worth noting that Lindsey tagged Arianna Montazem Lash Lounge in the captions. They offer lash extensions, lash lifts, and brow work, and has featured Lindsey on their page in the past.

For example, a couple of months ago, Pelas’ graced the lash studio’s social media page wearing a low-cut orange bikini top. The photo showed the model playing with her curly hair with her left hand, while glancing to her right. She wore pink lipstick and prominent blush.

The studio offers many examples and photos of their lash services, which show people leaving with full, voluminous lashes. They suggest the procedure for people who’d prefer an easier alternative to dairy mascara.

Pelas posted another Instagram update several days ago, where she was spotted at the beach in a white romper. It had short sleeves and shorts, with a plunge neckline and blue line accents throughout. She stood in the sand with the ocean visible behind her, wearing dark sunglasses and tucking her hands into her shorts pockets. She wore her hair down, as usual, and glanced over her right shoulder at the distance.

“Omg this outfit is so cute,” raved a fan, while another fan left a longer compliment.

“Blessed by the gods, beloved of all who treasure beauty, and worshipped by men in all the land…,” they said.

“Feels like Carolina. Looks like California,” added another, referencing her Lindsey’s captions.