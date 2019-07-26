Camille Kostek Goes ‘Retro Glam’ In Sexy Cheetah Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Camille Kostek has proven that she can rock any style — from any decade. The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday evening to show off a “retro glam” look featuring an animal-print one-piece, and she looked absolutely stunning.

The photo on Kostek’s Instagram feed showed the model sitting in a red vanity chair in what looked to be a hotel room with a bed in the corner. Kostek’s look, which she explained in the caption was for an Ocean Drive magazine photo shoot, was kept simple. She wore a modest, yet still sexy cheetah print swimsuit that sat low on her chest, coming dangerously close to exposing her cleavage while providing ample support.

Although the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s hands were in her lap, fans could still see that the suit featured a high cut that exposed her toned thighs.

Kostek accessorized the look only with silver dangling earrings. Her makeup look was kept neutral — it included eye shadow and blush in earthy tones, as well as a pale pink lipstick. Meanwhile, her blond hair was blown out in voluminous waves with a lift at the roots. Kostek’s photo appeared to be a bit candid, as she flashed a big smile at someone off camera.

The photo came complete with a vintage-looking filter, finishing off its retro feel.

Kostek’s post garnered over 9,000 likes in just 20 minutes. Fans in the comments had nothing but love for the social media star.

“I absolutely am obsessed with this look,” one follower said.

“Gorgeous lady! I love the Marilyn hair,” another wrote.

Many others drew comparisons to Marilyn Monroe as well.

“Omg. You look f***ing beautiful. You always do but this is amazing. Did you get lowlights?!” a third enthusiastic fan asked.

Loading...

“My eyes just busted out of my sockets,” another fan said.

Fans seem to feel that Kostek looks her best when she’s sporting retro looks. However, her other Instagram posts receive just as much love.

Earlier this week, the girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski went a bit more modern with her swimsuit look. She shared a black-and-white photo of herself rocking a bedazzled one-piece that barely covered her busty chest. It also featured wide cutouts on the sides, showing off her curves while thin straps at the bottom hugged her waist like a thong. Kostek ran her fingers through her messy beach waves as she stood in front of the ocean.

That photo garnered over 23,000 likes.

Those who wish to see more of Kostek can follow her on Instagram.