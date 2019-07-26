Jeffrey Epstein Had A ‘Strong Hold’ Over Billionaire Behind Victoria’s Secret To Get Money And Women

Epstein reportedly tried to pass himself off as a model scout in order to coerce women into sexual acts.

It’s beginning to look like Victoria’s Secret is a little darker than we thought.

The lingerie store’s parent company, L Brands, has hired an external law firm to run a fine-tooth comb through its relationship with alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to CBS News.

The businessman behind L Brands, Les Wexner, developed a friendship in the 1980s with Epstein that people close to the two would later call “weird,” according to The New York Times.

Within years of meeting Epstein, Wexner handed him broad powers over his finances and his private life.

Wexner plays an important role in the unfolding Epstein saga, as he is one of the financier’s only known clients.

He is widely believed to be the reason Epstein became as prolific as he did.

Wexner allegedly authorized Epstein to take out loans on his behalf, to sign his tax returns, to hire people and to make acquisitions. Over the years, Epstein obtained a New York mansion, a private plane, and a luxury estate in Ohio, all previously owned by the retail mogul or his companies. During this time, Epstein’s fortune was created, according to The New York Times.

Epstein was arrested in early July on suspicion of sex trafficking underage girls in the early 2000s. It is alleged that Epstein sexually molested underage girls between the years of 1999 and 2005. The financier would pay them for “massages” that turned into sexual abuse.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Epstein’s tornado has been tearing through the world of the wealthy, uncovering in the public eye his secretly-held relationships with high-profile figures.

Epstein also attempted to meddle in Wexner’s business by passing himself off as a model scout to “audition” women to be Victoria’s Secret models.

Some of Epstein’s victims have come forward saying that he used this connection to coerce them into sexual acts, according to The New York Times.

Wexner sent out a statement to his employees after the news surfaced about Epstein’s arrest. The billionaire said that he was “never aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment.”

“I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people,” wrote Wexner. “I have searched my soul … reflected … and regretted that my path ever crossed his.”

Wexner has said that all ties to Epstein were “completely severed” 12 years ago.

The review of Epstein’s involvement in the company is being led by L Brands’ independent directors, not including Wexner.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty. He is currently being held without bail in a Manhattan jail.

Wednesday night he was found on the floor of his cell in the fetal position and taken to a nearby hospital, reported The Inquisitr. He has been put on suicide watch.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.