Elizabeth Hurley’s Son, Damian, Looks Just Like His Mom As He Recreates One Of Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks

Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian, was the spitting image of her when he stepped out in a look clearly inspired by one of his mother’s most iconic red carpet moments. As The Evening Standard reports, Damian attended the launch of Pat McGrath’s new foundation at Selfridges in a Versace suit adorned with large gold safety pins.

The outfit was very reminiscent of the black evening dress his mother wore to the premiere of the movie, Four Weddings and A Funeral, with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In Elizabeth’s case, the dress made a big splash in the press because the gold safety pins held one of the side seams together, revealing a sexy sliver of skin.

Damian wore his luscious locks down around his shoulders for the evening, which only heightened his resemblance to Elizabeth.

As The Evening Standard notes, the 17-year-old recently made his modeling debut as one of Pat McGrath’s muses.

“It’s no surprise that as the offspring of the ever-gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley, Damian is a bright, young emerging star who has incredible energy, a wonderfully magnetic personality, and an exceptional look,” McGrath said of Damian in a statement to the press.

In his first official photo for the brand, Damian’s windswept hair steals the show, but his skin looks luminous as he shows off the new foundation.

In the comments of the post, fans raved over his physical beauty.

“This is the hottest thing I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“You are very beautiful,” wrote another fan.

But the sweetest comment came from Damian’s mom.

“My north, my south, my east, and my west,” the actress wrote. “I love you”

Elizabeth has previously confessed that she and her son have a natural bond because their personalities suit each other.

Loading...

“I rather think I’ve simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine,” she said to You Magazine. “It’s definitely nature not nurture.”

Although they seem to share a strong family bond, Elizabeth has gotten some flack from the public because her son sometimes takes her bikini photos.

In an interview with The Sun, the 54-year-old actress clarified that he’s not the only one who takes her pictures, as some of them are done by professional photographers, and sometimes she ropes in her sister to do them. She also stated that Damian is studying photography, implying that it would make sense for him to take the photos for that reason.

Despite the controversy, it’s clear that Elizabeth is supporting her son as he makes his career moves in the fashion industry.