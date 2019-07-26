‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Dante From The Comics Will Make An Appearance

Dante will play an important role in Alexandria in the upcoming season of 'The Walking Dead.'

A comic book character is set to arrive in Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, this character will appear in an altered storyline thanks to their involvement with Maggie, who is currently AWOL from the series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As Season 10 of The Walking Dead approaches, new details are starting to emerge regarding new characters and upcoming storylines. Recently, Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang has made the announcement that comic book character, Dante, will appear in Season 10.

“We’ll be meeting the character Dante from the comics,” revealed Kang to Entertainment Weekly.

“He is this roguish, fast-talking, sometimes charming, sometimes annoying guy who can sometimes put his foot in his mouth, but is an interesting presence in the comics.”

Comic book fans will know of this character, who is the love interest of Hilltop resident, Maggie.

Actor Lauren Cohan has previously bowed out of The Walking Dead to join the cast of ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. Cohan’s role was left open-ended so that the prospect of Maggie returning could occur further down the track.

Gene Page / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whiskey Cavalier has been canceled by the ABC, so the prospect is that Maggie could return and Dante could still be her love interest in the TV series. However, Angela Kang has stated that this won’t be the case.

“In our world, the context is a little different, and he will play an important role in the story in Alexandria. So we’re excited about that.”

While Dante and Maggie may not become romantically involved in the TV adaptation of The Walking Dead, AMC is currently in negotiations to have Maggie return to the hit zombie apocalypse series, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m not sure if I can say much about it right now actually,” Kang said.

“I’ll just say that we’re working on it.”

As Comic Book points out, Kang has not revealed who will be playing Dante in the TV series. In addition, it is unclear whether Dante will make his first appearance in the first or second half of Season 10 of The Walking Dead so viewers will just have to tune in to the premiere in October to find out more.

You can also view the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.